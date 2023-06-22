Trade rumors are flying all over the place ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, and one guy who has gotten caught up in the ruckus as of late is Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. George is one of the most talented scorers in the game today, and he surely would ave no shortage of suitors on the trade market, with the New York Knicks immediately being labeled as one of the teams interested in him.

It's not hard to see why George would be such a sought-after player if the Clippers were actually to trade him this offseason. There are a handful of roadblocks present that would seemingly prevent such a deal from happening, though, and even then, it doesn't seem like the Knicks are over the moon about potentially trading for George.

“Multiple league insiders this week expressed doubts about what return value the team could get for him, if the Clippers are truly motivated to deal him, and believed a top draft pick in exchange for George was not within range. Those doubts, the sources said, centered on his history of injuries and contract status. After some internal discussions, the Knicks have become hesitant about acquiring George. The Knicks also think George’s representatives will ask for a contract extension. He’s due to earn $45.6 million next season and $48.8 million the following season if he exercises his option.” – Andrew Greif & Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times

George has certainly struggled with injuries recently in his career, as he 56 games played this past season were the most since the 2018-19 campaign when he played in 77 contests for the Oklahoma City Thunder. George isn't getting any younger either, as he just turned 33 in May, and it's safe to say that the Knicks valid concerns may prevent them from making a serious push for the talented forward.