The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers shouldn't get their hopes up about a potential Paul George trade. Despite rumors that the Los Angeles Clippers have been gauging Paul George's trade value, the All-Star appears to be staying put.

The Blazers' attempt to send the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Clippers in a trade for George didn't get anywhere, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. The Knicks had contact with the Clippers about a possible George trade, according to SNY's Ian Begley. New York is likely out of luck with George and Kawhi Leonard expected to return for a fifth season as Clippers' teammates.

The Clippers' attempt to trade for Malcolm Brogdon—the deal was squashed because of injury concerns regarding the Boston Celtics guard—suggests that Los Angeles is not looking to rebuild. A George trade might signal that the Clippers are prepared to tear down the roster.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sending George to the Blazers with a first-round pick at the center of the deal would almost certainly mean that the Clippers aren't concerned with competing for a championship next season. Portland has been protective of the No. 3 pick, only interested in moving it for a player who could seriously increase the Blazers' immediate title hopes.

The Knicks could potentially offer the Clippers a trade package for George that would keep Los Angeles competitive in the West. Julius Randle would be the centerpiece of such an offer. Randle has been an All-NBA selection in two of the last three years. New York might be willing to move on from Randle because of the dramatic gap between his regular-season numbers and playoff performance.

For now, it doesn't sound like the Clippers will consider a Randle-for-George swap.