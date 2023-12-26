The Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place on Thursday, December 28 with Kansas State and North Carolina State battling one another. Both teams are ranked in the top 25, with NC State sporting a 9-3 record and Kansas State an 8-4 record.

While this game has plenty of intrigue despite both programs losing some key players to the college football transfer portal, the bowl game trophy was revealed and caught plenty of attention just days before kickoff. NC State head coach Dave Doeroen and Kansas State HC Chris Klieman ‘opened up' the trophy wrapper, and this is a must-see.

Yes, that is the trophy, and yes, the Pop-Tarts are real. As soon as it was revealed, college football fans and sports fans in general were quick to show their love for this one-of-a-kind trophy.

The real question of it all is whether or not the toaster is real on the top. Spoiler alert, it doesn't appear so.

It's quite a unique twist to a uniquely named bowl game, and the Pop-Tarts Bowl will certainly be a talking point despite not being a New Year's Six matchup.

The Wolfpack saw MJ Morris and others enter the portal but they did land Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall, and Kansas State saw Will Howard enter the portal as one of the top quarterbacks in the market (and he is still searching for a new program).

Nonetheless, the highlight of the game is likely going to be the trophy, and there are real Pop-Tars in it. You can't make this up, and this is arguably one of the best trophies in the history of sports.