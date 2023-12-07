We make our college football bowl predictions, that includes all New Year's Six bowls and College Football Playoff games.

Bowl season is officially here, and we have all 42 bowl game predictions, including the New Year's Six bowls and the College Football Playoff games, leading up to the national championship.

For these 82 teams, they had to reach the coveted six wins to earn bowl eligibility—unless you're the Minnesota Gophers, who won only five games. At the end of the regular season, there were only 81 teams that had attained six wins. So, after a tiebreaker based on academic grades (yes, you read that right), Minnesota had the lucky draw.

There are also some first-timers in this year's bowl season, like James Madison, who are making their first bowl game ever. But there will also be the usuals, particularly those who made it into the top-4 of the College Football Playoff, like Michigan, who will make their third straight appearance in the playoff, and Alabama, who is returning after missing last year.

Now, let's get into all 42 college football bowl game predictions.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 AM, EST, Brooks Stadium – Conway, SC

After getting their sixth win, Georgia Southern lost their last four games. Ohio coach Tim Albin has quietly turned the Bobcats around, and could be looking at another 10-win season with a bowl win over the Eagles.

Prediction: Ohio 24, Georgia Southern 10

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M

Saturday, Dec. 16, Noon EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Howard has only made three bowl games and have a 1-3 record. Look for that to be 1-4 after their matchup with Florida A&M. But this could be quite the defensive battle.

Prediction: Florida A&M 19, Howard 17

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2:15 PM EST, Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

While this will be Louisiana's 11th straight bowl appearance, this will be Jacksonville State's first, not to mention head coach Rich Rodriguez's first since 2017. No home cooking here for the Rajun Cajuns; Rich Rod gets the dub.

Prediction: Jacksonville State 30, Louisiana 21

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State

Saturday, Dec. 16, 3:30 PM EST, FBC Mortgage Stadium – Orlando, FL

Miami (Ohio) somehow pulled out their first 11-game win season since 2003, even after they lost their starting quarterback and winning the MAC Championship. Appalachian State doesn't lose bowl games usually. They're 6-1 lifetime and didn't lose their first until two years ago. That makes me believe they'll get back on their winning ways.

Prediction: Appalachian State 22, Miami (Ohio) 18

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

Saturday, Dec. 16, 5:45 PM EST, University Stadium – Albuquerque, NM

Fresno State lost their final three games of the regular season and will be without their head coach, Jed Tedford, due to medical issues for the bowl game. New Mexico State went to Auburn and clobbered the Tigers 31-10. Need I say more?

Prediction: New Mexico State 28, Fresno State 27

LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State

Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:30 PM EST, SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Chip Kelly's UCLA team doesn't have to travel too far for their bowl game. But the Bruins have been wildly inconsistent this season, losing their last game to Cal after beating USC the week before. Boise State fired their head coach midseason and yet still won the Mountain West title. UCLA has also lost Dante Moore to the transfer portal and their defensive coordinator to rival USC. Let's go with Boise State.

Prediction: Boise State 25, UCLA 13

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Cal vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, Dec. 16, 9:15 PM EST, Independence Stadium – Shreveport, LA

Speaking of Cal, they managed to get to 6-6 off that win over UCLA, making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. The Red Raiders, who also found their way to a 6-6 season, fell short of some rather lofty expectations this season. This matchup could be intriguing, however, with two stellar running backs in the Golden Bears Jaydn Ott and Red Raiders Tahj Brooks. I like Cal in this one as they have continued to surprise some teams.

Prediction: Cal 24, Texas Tech 21

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Monday, Dec. 18, 2:30 PM EST, Jerry Richardson Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Old Dominion reaches only their third bowl game in school history (1-1) under a sturdy defense. But will that be able to hold off Western Kentucky's offense led by quarterback Austin Reed, who has accounted for 10 touchdowns in his last three games? Let's be bold and pick the Monarchs — it is bowl season after all, where anything can happen!

Prediction: Old Dominion 27, Western Kentucky 24

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 9 PM EST, Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX

Marshall was just able to squeak into a bowl game this season after losing six out of their last eight games. Meanwhile, UTSA under Jeff Traylor, who led the team to eight wins this season, became a major talking point this season to potentially take a Power-Five job. The Roadrunners were able to keep him, though, which should bode well for them in the bowl game.

Prediction: UTSA 38, Marshall 19

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse

Thursday, Dec. 21, 8 PM EST, FAU Stadium – Boca Raton, FL

You can't say enough about the job that first-year head coach Alex Golesh did for South Florida, leading them to a 6-6 record and a bowl after the Bulls went 1-11 last season. Syracuse, however, will be under an interim coach after firing Dino Babers. Give me the Bulls in their home state.

Prediction: South Florida 32, Syracuse 23

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Friday, Dec. 22, 6:30 PM EST, Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

All things considered, Brent Key has done a tremendous job as the Yellow Jackets head coach in Year 2, getting them back in a bowl game for the first time since 2018. UCF didn't exactly fare so well in their first year as Big 12 members, yet still made it to the postseason. Georgia Tech was able to stay competitive in a lot of games this season, beating two then-ranked teams and hanging with Georgia for a while. I like the Yellow Jackets, but in a really tight game to the end.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 31, UCF 30

Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke

Saturday, Dec. 23, Noon EST, Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL

Jon Sumrall has made the Trojans into two-time Sun Belt champions, while the Blue Devils, who were impressive this year, have lost a lot of what made them that way. Mike Elko is gone to Texas A&M, while quarterback Riley Leonard is in the portal. Troy wins.

Prediction: Troy 28, Duke 17

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 23, Noon EST, Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, AL

Remember Butch Jones, the former Tennessee Volunteers head coach? Well, he's back in the postseason, this time leading the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who were able to double their wins from the previous season. Good news for Jones is that he'll be facing a Northern Illinois team that has historically been atrocious in bowl games (4-10). History often has a way of repeating itself. Jones gets his first bowl game win since 2016.

Prediction: Arkansas State 20, Northern Illinois 13

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force

Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 EST, Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, TX

After finding their way into their first bowl game, James Madison will now be without their head coach Curt Cignetti, who left for the Indiana job. How will the Dukes respond? They'll have to go up against a rushing attack from Troy Calhoun's Air Force team that averages 275.8 yards per game. Lucky for them, James Madison specializes in stopping the run. Something has to give. It's hard not to go with James Madison after their special season.

Prediction: James Madison 25, Air Force 12

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State

Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 EST, Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

Georgia State just barely made it to bowl season after losing their last five regular season games. Utah State, however, won three out of its last four. Plus, this will be a fairly easy travel for the Aggies. Georgia State blows a fourth quarter lead to give Utah State the win.

Prediction: Utah State 33, Georgia State 18

68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7 PM EST, Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, AL

South Alabama had a mediocre overall season by going 6-6, but they actually whipped Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton has been able to lead a program into the postseason that was historically voided of bowls before he got there. They're 1-6 lifetime. This one feels like a big mismatch.

Prediction: South Alabama 27, Eastern Michigan 19

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:30 EST, Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

The Utes, as good as they have been under Kyle Whittingham, have lost four straight bowl games, going back to 2018 when they lost to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl that season. You can't give enough accolades to David Braun, however, who won the Big Ten Coach of the Year, for what he's done with Northwestern this year. This will be a big challenge for Braun's team, though, which makes me want to go with Utah.

Prediction: Utah 23, Northwestern 10

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

Saturday, Dec. 23, 10:30 EST, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex – Honolulu, HI

Coastal Carolina will have to fend off the Spartans without quarterback Grayson McCall, who entered the transfer portal. On the flip side, San Jose State will be fortunate to have their veteran quarterback Chevan Cordeiro returning to his home state of Hawai'i. Don't be surprised to see a big game from him. He helped lead the Spartans win their final six regular season games.

Prediction: San Jose State 31, Coastal Carolina 28

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2 PM EST, Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Minnesota, only a five-game winner, made their way into bowl season on a technicality, due to the programs Academic Progress Rate (APR), according to SI. Nonetheless, they'll be facing a Bowling Green team they're fairly familiar with, losing to them two seasons ago. The Falcons won their last five out of six, while the Gophers lost their last four and their starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Minnesota still can't get to six wins.

Prediction: Bowling Green 21, Minnesota 7

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 5:30 PM EST, Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

The Rice defense could face a formidable challenge against the likes of Texas State's quarterback TJ Finley and running back Ismail Mahdi. They'll be playing their backup AJ Padgett, who was serviceable in JT Daniels absence, who had to retire due to multiple concussions. Rice wins in a very close game.

Prediction: Rice 24, Texas State 23

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 9 PM EST, Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

Before Lance Leipold, Kansas hadn't been to a bowl game since 2008, which ironically was their last win in the postseason. UNLV has been one of the bigger surprise team's in the country this season, getting to nine wins — best since 1984 — under first-year head coach Barry Odom. Kansas has been pulling out miracles all season — why stop now?

Prediction: Kansas 34, UNLV 20

Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2 PM EST, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium – Annapolis, MD

Virginia Tech quietly found a way to win four out of their last six games to get bowl eligible. They'll have to face a Tulane team that lost the AAC Championship Game, which in turn caused them to miss an opportunity for another New Year's Six bowl berth. Not to mention head coach Willie Fritz left for Houston. That's a lot going in the wrong direction for one team. I like the Hokies here.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 19, Tulane 14

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5:30 PM EST, Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

North Carolina finds itself back in the Mayo Bowl after an appearance in the Holiday Bowl last season. With that said, this is a far cry from where this team wanted to be this season, failing to live up to even the modest of expectations. West Virginia, meanwhile, greatly exceeded theirs, winning eight games. The Tar Heels didn't finish the season on the right note, either, losing four out of their final six games.

Prediction: West Virginia 40, North Carolina 38

DirecTV Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 8 PM EST, Petco Park – San Diego, CA

If Louisville is wanting to make up for their putrid offensive showing against Florida State in the ACC title game, then here comes their get-right game against USC in the Holiday Bowl. A trip to the beautiful Petco Park in San Diego is never a bad thing for anyone, especially for the Cardinals, who will look to score a victory over a likely heavy opt-out USC team. Lincoln Riley's second year ends with another horrible loss.

Prediction: Louisville 43, USC 42

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 9 PM EST, NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Remember when this used to be a Big 12 matchup? The Aggies find themselves back in the postseason but in a massive transition phase after firing Jimbo Fisher and then hiring Mike Elko later on. The opt-outs and transfers will likely be aplenty for Texas A&M. Mike Gundy and the Cowboys get themselves another bowl win.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 27, Texas A&M 22

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College

Thursday, Dec. 28, 11 AM EST, Fenway Park – Boston, MA

Rhett Lashley has done a tremendous job since taking over SMU, even winning the AAC Championship this season and 11 games. Somehow, they got shafted in receiving a New Year's Six bowl game and have to play Boston College, who basically can walk to Fenway Park if they needed to for their matchup. Boston College, while impressive to get to the postseason, doesn't wow me.

Prediction: SMU 27, Boston College 14

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2:15 PM EST, Yankee Stadium – New York, NY

Miami finds itself back in the postseason and for the first time under Mario Cristobal. But they'll be extremely limited, as they've already felt the effects of the transfer portal with Tyler Van Dyke leaving, among others. They're down to just one scholarship quarterback in Jacurri Brown. There will be some familiarity here with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, a former Miami assistant. This matchup definitely favors Rutgers due to proximity, but the Hurricanes will somehow find a way to win their first bowl game since 2016.

Prediction: Miami 19, Rutgers 13

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State

Thursday, Dec. 28, 5:45 PM EST, Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

Dave Doeren is hoping he can get the Wolfpack to their first 10-game winning season since 2002. To do that, he'll have to go through what has been, although fairly inconsistent at times, still a very solid Kansas State team. The Wildcats not having Will Howard makes me lean toward NC State and their defense, who were really good down the stretch of the season.

Prediction: NC State 26, Kansas State 20

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma

Thursday, Dec. 28, 9:15 PM EST, Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

When's the last time someone didn't want to play Arizona? That could be the Sooners, who will have to face a team that kept knocking off ranked opponents at the time of their meeting. Oklahoma has been fairly quiet since their big win over Texas. Like a lot of others, they're bound to have their fair share of opt-outs and transfers, like Dillon Gabriel. Jedd Fisch's team gets yet another win over a ranked opponent.

Prediction: Arizona 29, Oklahoma 27

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky

Friday, Dec. 29, Noon EST, EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, FL

Clemson found their way back in the College Football Playoff rankings near the end of the regular season — but it was nowhere near where they thought they would be. It was a disappointing season for the Tigers, but they finished strong. Should we buy our stock now like Dabo Swinney suggested? They'll have to face a familiar foe in Kentucky's Devin Leary, who went against the Tigers before while at NC State. Buy into Clemson… at least for this game.

Prediction: Clemson 28, Kentucky 14

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

Friday, Dec. 29, 2 PM EST, Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, TX

What will Oregon State look like without head coach Jonathan Smith, who departed for Michigan State, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who entered the portal again? Not to mention star running back Damien Martinez being suspended following a DUI arrest. Notre Dame feels like the more stable team here, even if they have their own bit of opt-outs.

Prediction: Notre Dame 18, Oregon State 14

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State

Friday, Dec. 29, 3:30 PM EST, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, TN

Iowa State and Matt Campbell found a way to make it back bowling after suffering through sanctions due to gambling penalties. This will be an extra home game for Memphis, though, whose only losses were at home to Missouri, Tulane and SMU. Iowa State won't be so lucky.

Prediction: Memphis 27, Iowa State 21

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 PM EST, Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

How does Auburn recover from the Iron Bowl loss to Alabama? Knowing they could have knocked them out of the College Football Playoff has to be sickening. Maryland has won back-to-back bowl games under Mike Locksley. He'll make it three consecutive, thanks to a more dynamic offense that the Tigers don't have.

Prediction: Maryland 27, Auburn 13

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 30, 4:30 PM EST, Arizona Stadium – Tucson, AZ

Can the Cowboys forget their loss in last year's Arizona Bowl, losing to Ohio by three? They'll have to fend off the MAC title game runner-up in Toledo, who needs just one more win to match a program record. That's the extra motivation in this one.

Prediction: Toledo 33, Wyoming 30

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU

Monday, Jan. 1, Noon EST, Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Luke Fickell's first season with Wisconsin was a challenging one, as expected. But he got the Badgers into the postseason, against LSU of all teams. But more than likely it will be a Tigers team without Jayden Daniels and others. Still, the more talented team here is the Bayou Bengals, even with a horrible defense.

Prediction: LSU 38, Wisconsin 27

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Monday, Jan. 1, 1 PM EST, Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

When these two faced each other in the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2015, it was the Volunteers routing the Hawkeyes 45-28. It's doubtful to expect that many points in this year's game, since Tennessee's offense isn't nearly as potent and Iowa virtually has no offense. Iowa can make it a game with their defense but even with the Vols lacking some playmakers at wide receiver, they can still run the ball well. Tennessee beats their only ranked opponent all season.

Prediction: Tennessee 24, Iowa 10

New Year's Six

The New Year's Six bowls will also include the two semifinal College Football Playoff games (Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) that will determine the national championship contenders.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State

Friday, Dec. 29, 8 PM EST, AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Just how inspired will this Ohio State team really be? Ryan Day has a few weeks to try to pump up his team but it wasn't a good start by losing their starting quarterback, Kyle McCord to the transfer portal. The Cotton Bowl is yet another consolation price for the Buckeyes like it was two seasons ago in the Rose Bowl. Missouri and Eliah Drinkwitz will more than likely have his Tigers ready to play, who are appearing in their first New Year's Six bowl in a decade.

Prediction: Missouri 24, Ohio State 20

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 30, Noon EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

If you were making tiers for teams in the SEC and Big Ten, these two would rank similarly. Both are good, just not at the top of their conference. They each have some solid wins but they also both failed against the tougher, top-tier opponents in their respective conferences. It will be James Franklin and Penn State's top ranked defense against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss' top-15 offense. That means the Rebels can score, which is something the Nittany Lions have struggled with this season. I like Ole Miss.

Prediction: Ole Miss 20, Penn State 19

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State

Saturday Dec. 30, 4 PM EST, Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Both of these teams a week before the final selection were a top-4 headed to the College Football Playoff. The consolation price is now the Orange Bowl. How will either one of these teams respond after both fell short of expectations, and especially Florida State who outright snubbed by the committee. This will be a battle against top-ranked defenses, but the difference should be the Bulldogs offense, who have a much more reliable quarterback in Carson Beck in comparison to the Seminoles Tate Rodemaker.

Prediction: Georgia 38, Florida State 10

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon

Monday, Jan. 1, 1 PM EST, State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

You could say Jamey Chadwell's first season at Liberty went pretty well since he got them to a New Year's Six bowl. Now, what kind of Oregon team will they be facing after the Ducks were disappointed in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington for the second time this season? It's doubtful to expect Oregon's best here, if for nothing else they won't be running out their full cast, including Bo Nix, who will likely opt-out of the game. But as good as the Flames were this year, it still won't be enough against the Ducks remaining roster.

Prediction: Oregon 43, Liberty 24

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

Monday, Jan. 1, 5 PM EST, Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

This has the makings of an all-time classic matchup, in the Rose Bowl, no less. Michigan, who has found their way into the College Football Playoff the last two seasons, has yet to find a way to advance to the big game. Now the Wolverines have to go through Alabama, who, conversely, usually finds themselves in the big game. Michigan football go through its toughest stretch without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, but they'll have in Pasadena, where it will likely be needed. The way the Crimson Tide have been ascending since their loss to Texas, has me leery picking against them.

Prediction: Alabama 29, Michigan 20

CFP Semifinal Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington

Monday, Jan. 1, 8:45 PM EST, Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Last year's Alamo Bowl is now this year's Sugar Bowl semifinal playoff game. Steve Sarkisian will be facing one of his former employers again in hopes playing another in the finals. The Huskies under Kalen DeBoer are one of the most offensively creative teams in the country. Their also the underdogs for the third time this season — and we've all seen the result of that. Does that mean that Washington football can pull yet another huge upset and make to their first national title since 1991? If they can control Texas massive defensive line, then they may have a shot.

Sure, it's hard to pull against Washington, who somehow just keeps pulling out wins over top-ranked opponents, but Texas-Alabama II seems like cinema waiting to happen.

CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Texas

Monday, Jan. 8, 7:30 PM CST, NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

After Alabama football lost by two scores at home to Texas football in their first matchup this season, most believed that was the end of the Crimson Tide's season. Nick Saban's team came roaring back, however, winning the SEC Championship, and whether right or wrong, are back in the College Football Playoff at No. 4 after missing last season.

These teams essentially carried each other into the playoffs off of their first meeting, leaving the committee no choice that if they both won their conference title with only one loss, they couldn't put one in without the other.

It's hard to beat a team twice in a season, especially one that's coached by your former mentor that's named Nick Saban. With the way Alabama found their way in, it's unlikely they won't find their way at the end holding the trophy.

Prediction: Alabama 42, Texas 40