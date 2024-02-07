Avery Johnson expressed his reaction to Southern University men's basketball big victory over Jackson State on social media.

NBA Champion and coaching veteran Avery Johnson was fired up for Southern University's win over Jackson State University. Southern was able to cool off a red-hot Jackson State team led by former NBA All-Star and NBA champion Mo Williams 72-63.

Happy Tuesday! Southern University's win at Jackson State on national TV has me smiling. I'm on the east coast for a board meeting enjoying this beautiful weather. It's a good day!#CoachAvery #SU #GoJags #SouthernUniversity pic.twitter.com/DmQRJex8Fb — Avery Johnson (@CoachAvery6) February 6, 2024

The win caused Johnson to take to his social media to post a video of his reaction to Southern beating Jackson State. In the video, Johnson was wearing a Southern University Under Armour track jacket.

“I'm a happy man this morning. Southern University won this basketball game last night at Jackson State. It was on nationally televised TV. Way to go, Coach Kevin and the rest of the team. I woke up to this beautiful weather. Here somewhere on the East Coast behind me is the Atlantic Ocean. I'm here for a Dynasty Financial Partners board meeting. Man, it's a beautiful day.”

Avery Johnson's excitement over Southern's victory against Jackson State is not a coincidence. As an alumnus of the institution, Johnson had an outstanding career for the Jaguars. From 1986-1988, he played for Southern and led the NCAA Division I in assists during his senior season with 13.3 points per game, setting a record at the time. Additionally, he averaged 11.4 points per game, becoming the first men's Division I player to achieve double figures in both points and assists in a single season. This accomplishment remained unmatched until Jason Brickman of Long Island University Brooklyn replicated the feat in the 2013-14 season.

He was undrafted out of Southern in 1988 but built an amazing career for himself. The most notable period of his career was with the San Antonio Spurs, in which he played for the team from 1994-2001. He won a championship alongside David Robinson and Tim Duncan in 1999 over the New York Knicks.

Avery Johnson is the pinnacle of excellence in HBCU basketball and his support for his alma mater is surely notable as the team looks to make a statement as they inch closer and closer to the SWAC tournament.