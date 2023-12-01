After a strong career at Kansas State, quarterback Will Howard is on the search for his next time. Which school is the best fit?

Now that the majority of college football teams have ended their season, it is time to shift attention over to the transfer portal. Many teams have been using the portal to reshape their football program in their image and have done so with quite success. That should help make Kansas State quarterback Will Howard a coveted commodity out of the transfer portal.

Howard just helped Kansas State win the Big 12 a year ago. He finished that 2022 season with 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions. His 2023 season didn't come with as much team accolades, but he did improve individually.

He completed a career-high 61.3% of his passes, a career-high 2,643 passing yards, and a career-high 24 passing touchdowns. He also added 364 yards on the ground as well as nine touchdowns, which was also a career-high.

Will Howard has a ton of pedigree associated with his name and his game. He can help out a number of programs looking to take a step up next season. The question then becomes: what is the best destination for Howard after entering the transfer portal? A couple different programs stand out as ones Howard could help elevate.

Nebraska

Nebraska has a lot of things a coach would want. Their defense was very good last season. They ranked 14th in the country in yards allowed per game last season at 303.5. That was right above the mark Oregon set this season at 306.9 yards allowed per game. Nebraska was also tied with the Tulane Green Wave at 17th in the country in points per game allowed at just 18.3 points per game allowed.

And yet, the Cornhuskers went 5-7 in 2023 in large part because of the horrible quarterback play Nebraska received this season. Nebraska averaged just 135.9 yards through the air in 2023. That was the fifth-fewest in the country. The only teams that averaged fewer passing yards per game than Nebraska last season? Air Force, Navy, Army, and Iowa. That's it. Nebraska only threw for 1,631 yards total in 2023.

They had ten touchdowns to 16 interceptions as a team. They were getting disastrous quarterback play in 2023.

Nebraska may be closer to competing than people think. As mentioned earlier, their defense was very solid. They also went 1-5 in games that were decided by one possession. Those games were responsible for five of Nebraska's seven losses. If they even win two of those games, Nebraska goes 7-5 and has a lot of positive momentum going for them in Matt Rhule's second season in charge.

Nebraska could make some noise next season if they can find a quarterback who won't lose them games. Will Howard could be that guy.

Miami

Miami is in a similar situation to Nebraska. Last season did not see them have the success they aspire to achieve. They went 7-5, but finished ninth in the ACC despite also having a pretty good defense themselves. Nebraska was 14th in yards allowed per game, but Miami wasn't far behind.

They ranked 24th in the country in yards allowed per game at 324.1. The Hurricanes were also 41st in the country in points per game allowed at 22.1.

Above that, however, is the fact that Miami will almost surely have a quarterback opening. Tyler Van Dyke just entered the transfer portal himself and could also declare for the NFL Draft if he deems himself ready for that leap.

Miami also has plenty of weapons on offense, most notably Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, who finished 2023 with 993 and 851 yards, respectively. Miami wants to win and win big. Will Howard knows how to win. Seems like that could be a pretty good fit.