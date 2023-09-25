The NCAA football world is still digesting this past weekend's results, including the 42-6 beatdown Oregon football put on Colorado football. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were overmatched from the first quarter onward in a result that caught the attention of ‘Undisputed' host Richard Sherman.

Sanders, aka ‘Coach Prime,' was listed as just one of three main reasons to blame Colorado football for the frustrating road loss in the Pac-12. Sanders became frustrated with reporters after the game, dropping a contentious “I'm not playing anymore” take that had fans talking.

Sherman, the former Stanford defensive back, knows a thing or two about playing Pac-12 teams like Oregon. He shared his thoughts on the game in comments released Monday, including his reaction to Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's “clicks” vs. “wins” comments.

"It reeks of jealously.” — @RSherman_25 reacts to Oregon’s coach: ‘They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins’ pic.twitter.com/LxfkiZUAcp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 25, 2023

Oregon football outgained Colorado football by a final tally of 522 yards to 199 yards for Sanders' team. Lanning took the opportunity to steal the spotlight from the Buffaloes prior to the game with his speech Colorado football's alleged goal of playing for clicks instead of wins.

Some fans appeared to agree with Sherman, accusing Lanning of the same thing he accused Sanders of in the comments section.

“Couldn't have said it better myself! Oregon's coach needs to focus on coaching, not chasing clicks. Sherman has his priorities straight.”

“Maybe Prime should focus on coaching to make a bowl game,” another fan said in response to the video.

Next up for Colorado football is a home matchup on Saturday against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans. Oregon football plays Sherman's alma mater Stanford at home.