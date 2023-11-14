Nebraska AD Trev Alberts has received a contract extension through the 2031 season, backed with major confidence from the school.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has received a contract extension with the school that extends through 2031. Alberts will earn $1.7 million per year up until an increase to $2.1 million in 2026, per Brett McMurphy at Action Network. The Huskers lock in one of the most important pieces to a school's sports success, clearly having confidence in Alberts' plans.

“We need exactly the right person leading Husker Athletics forward. In Trev Alberts, we have found that leader. Trev is a lifelong Husker and a Nebraskan in every sense – hardworking, accountable, and a man of his word… There is no one I would trust more to lead athletics at the University of Nebraska than Trev Alberts. I have no doubt that someone of Trev’s caliber and character would be an attractive candidate anywhere, but I am thrilled to tell Husker Nation that Trev is here to stay,” said Nebraska president Ted Carter, per Jake Anderson at KETV.

Alberts has been tied with Nebraska for quite some time, having played with the Huskers football team in the 1990s. It seems like he lives and breathes Husker Nation. Although Nebraska isn't the program it used to be, a guy like Alberts who's been around the school for decades could potentially find the answer toward progression.

Carter now has a couple of key pieces locked in for the next several years, like Alberts and Matt Rhule. He and Alberts will look to bounce back and get Nebraska sports back on top, most likely starting with a major sport like football.