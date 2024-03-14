Ross Bjork is departing from Texas A&M which means that the Aggies searched for a new athletic director. The idea was to get someone with a lot of experience in running a competitive program. Trev Alberts clearly fits the bill. Now, it is the Nebraska football program that is in need of a new athletic director. It will take a while before the Cornhuskers find one but that does not seem to concern Coach Matt Rhule at all.
There will be workloads that Matt Rhule will be taking in temporarily now that Trev Alberts left for Texas A&M. A lot of this means that football decisions in the offseason whether it is through recruitment, rotational concerns, or upgrading schematics will be up to him while the Nebraska finds a replacement. A lot of head honchos might ask for a lighter workload but Rhule is not one of them. He instead looks to be broadening and strengthening his shoulders.
His latest post on X showcases big highlight plays from the Nebraska football program. The cryptic caption was ‘8/31/2024.' But, that was not the most interesting part of the tweet. Instead, it was the voiceover from Paul Harvey's ‘So God Made a Farmer' speech which was released back in 1978.
8/31/2024 pic.twitter.com/OL7vDZ0jSn
— Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) March 13, 2024
Oddly enough, it was not the first time this spiel was used in football. The speech was also used by Ram Trucks in the 2013 Super Bowl which resonated with fans. Furthermore, the theme of the message sticks with the Nebraska football program.
Alberts' time with Nebraska
If there was one person who embodied the Cornhuskers' spirit for decades, Alberts would be that man. He started out as a linebacker with the squad and even earned All-American honors back in 1993. Alberts then made his way to Nebraska-Omaha before making it back to Lincoln. Since 2021, he has made huge moves. Those include firing Scott Frost, hiring Coach Rhule, helping the women's basketball team reach the NCAA Tournament, and organizing Nebraska Volleyball Day.
Alberts was a huge part of the Nebraska football program's rebuild along with the success of their other athletic programs. He will surely do well at Texas A&M.