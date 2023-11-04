Head coach Matt Rhule provided much-needed perspective to Nebraska after the team lost a Big 10 football matchup vs. Michigan State.

The Nebraska football team lost a close Big 10 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. The Cornhuskers are now 5-3 and sit in third place in the Big 10 West conference. Head coach Matt Rhule gave his brutally honest thoughts on his team after the tough loss.

The stakes are high for Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers

Rhule addressed the loss in a post-game press conference:

“We're finding out what it's like to play games with consequences late in the year,” Rhule said, per Mitch Sherman.

The head coach has a valid point. If the Cornhuskers go on a losing streak, it decreases their chances of being eligible for a bowl game. In addition, Nebraska wants to be able to contend for the Big 10 football Championship.

Nebraska was tied with the Michigan State football squad before the Spartans' offense went on a run. MSU kicked a field goal to start the third quarter. The team proceeded to score a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was able to score a TD late, but they did not have enough time to make another run.

Turnovers plagued the Huskers. Heinrich Haarberg threw two interceptions in addition to his squad giving up a fumble. It seemed the only momentum Nebraska could gain came from their running game.

Emmet Johnson scored the Huskers' late rushing TD while Haarberg put Nebraska on the board with his own TD run.

Nebraska now prepares to face Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins in another Big 10 football matchup. If the Huskers can keep their turnovers to a minimum and put enough points on the board, they can win in Lincoln.