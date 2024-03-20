The Nebraska football team is in the middle of a rebuild, and they need a good athletic director to support the program right now. The Cornhuskers surprisingly lost Trev Alberts, their former AD, over to Texas A&M recently, so Nebraska was in need of a new guy, and they needed to make a good hire. The Cornhuskers have made that hire as they snagged Washington AD Troy Dannen away from the Huskies.
“Sources: Nebraska is finalizing a six-year deal to make Washington athletic director Troy Dannen the school’s new athletic director,” Pete Thamel said in a tweet. “The hiring of Dannen gives Nebraska an immediate replacement for Trev Alberts, who left for Texas A&M last week.”
Trev Alberts leaving was a big surprise for Nebraska, and it left the athletic program in a difficult spot. The Cornhuskers had to act fast, and they made a good hire as getting Troy Dannen this quickly was a huge move. He should be a good person for the job in terms of helping the Nebraska football rebuild while also providing support to all Cornhuskers athletics.
“He's an Iowa guy who understands the values of Nebraska,” A Nebraska source said, according to an article from ESPN. “He's also a sitting athletic director who understands the Big Ten and doesn't need to get caught up in the Big Ten.”
Dannen has been an AD since 2008 and Nebraska will be his fourth stop. He had two lengthy, eight year long stops with Northern Iowa and Tulane before spending a brief few months with Washington. He did help the Huskies hire Jedd Fisch as their next head football coach, but now, he is making the move to Lincoln to work with the Cornhuskers.
“We want to be relevant in the conference and relevant nationally,” The source said. “He doesn't have to get caught up to speed. He's been on the football oversight committee. He's a power player in college athletics.”
Trev Alberts reacts to new Nebraska AD hire
Trev Alberts is now at Texas A&M after his recent departure, but he did see that Nebraska made a new AD hire, and he had a congratulatory message for Troy Dannen on Twitter.
Congratulations Troy! https://t.co/2k2O6sA1oV
— Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) March 20, 2024
Things have already gotten interesting between Nebraska and Texas A&M because of the Alberts move, but things will get even more interesting this week as both men's and women's basketball teams will be playing against each other in the NCAA Tournament. Those will be big games for Alberts.
Alberts has moved on and now Nebraska has too. The Cornhuskers got their guy, and it looks like a good hire.