The Nebraska football team is coming off a bye and will host the Northwestern football team in Week 8. Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are 3-3 and coming off a 20-7 victory over Illinois, so it; ‘s been a bit of a joyful bye week for them. However, Rhule admits how he felt after the blowout 45-7 loss to Michigan the week before the Illinois game and mentioned how it felt after losing to Colorado, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

‘Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says he woke up mornings feeling sick in the week after the Michigan game. He woke up feeling like someone had beaten on his chest after the Colorado game. This week, he wants to maintain that edge. “I don’t want to wake up this week happy.”‘

It's easy to lose sight of things with a long break during the bye week, but the Nebraska football team has a string of important games if they want to earn a bowl bid. They face Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Iowa to finish out the regular season.

The Cornhuskers have dealt with a flurry of injury issues, but the bye week came at a perfect time with issues across the roster.

Since the Colorado loss, the Cornhuskers have won three of the last four games with the lone loss coming against Michigan. Nebraska enters the week favored over Northwestern and should be favored over Purdue the week after, but maintaining that mindset is what Rhule is hoping for from his team.