This weekend is quite special as we go around the world with our new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix. With new shows from Korea, Ireland, Spain, and India, here are all of the new shows, movies, series, and films coming to Netflix this weekend of March 15-17, 2024.
What's New to Netflix this Weekend (March 15-17)
March 15
- Chicken Nugget – A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes a chicken nugget; now, it's up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.
- Irish Wish – Wishing too strongly to become the wife-to-be, Lindsay Lohan in her comeback role transforms from bridesmaid to bride after agreeing to forego her own feelings when her best friend ends up with their mutual love interest.
- Iron Reign – Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.
- Murder Mubarak – During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare – A reexamination of a child abuse case that leads to judicial disaster in northern France.
March 16 – There aren't anything new coming out on Saturday, March 16 on Netflix.
March 17
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five
