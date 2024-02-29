We're down to the last month of the first quarter of this year and the beginning of Spring. With the new season comes new things to watch, but which ones should you bookmark? We've highlighted the ones you should see, but either way, we're giving you the full list. Here are all of the new shows, films, and series you can watch on Netflix this March 2024.
March 1
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
- Blood & Water” Season 4
- Furies
- Maamla Legal Hai
- My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Somebody Feed Phil Season 7
- Spaceman – Adam Sandler stars as an astronaut traveling space who talks to a space spider about his marital problems back at home.
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
- 2012
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- 21 Bridges
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Disaster Artist
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear
- The Gift
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Jamie Foxx Show Seasons 1-5
- Love & Basketball
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Out of Africa
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- Vampires
- Yesterday
March 3
- The Netflix Slam – Watch Rafel Nadal take on Carlos Alcaraz as Netflix takes on a live stream of the sports event, a one-on-one tennis match between the world's number 1 and his undeniable prodigy.
March 4
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race
- The Resident Seasons 1-6
March 5
- Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
March 6
- Full Swing Season 2
- The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
- Supersex
March 7
- The Gentlemen – A posh and perilous spin-off series the 2020 action-comedy of the same name, where a young man inherits his father's sizeable estate, only to find out that it's part of a cannabis empire, and that other unsavory forces also want a piece of that empire.
- I Am Woman
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series
- The Signal
March 8
- Blown Away Season 4
- Damsel – Millie Bobby Brown stars as the titular damsel, agreeing to a marriage proposal for the betterment of her family, only to find out that she's become an unknowing pawn in an ancient ritual involving a fire-breathing dragon.
March 9
- Queen of Tears – The queen of department stores and the king of supermarkets will have to try their best to keep their relationship alive in this new K-drama series.
March 11
- CoComelon Season 10
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 3
March 12
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4
- Steve Treviño: Simple Man
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
March 13
- Bandits
March 14
- 24 Hours with Gaspar
- Art of Love
- Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
- Girls5eva Seasons 1-3
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie
March 15
- Chicken Nugget
- Irish Wish – Wishing too strongly to become the wife-to-be, Lindsay Lohan in her comeback role transforms from bridesmaid to bride after agreeing to forego her own feelings when her best friend ends up with their mutual love interest.
- Iron Reign – Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.
- Murder Mubarak
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
March 17
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
- Love & Hip Hop New York Seasons 1-2
- Young Royals Season 3
- Young Royals Forever
March 19
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
- Forever Queens Season 2
- Physical 100 Season 2
March 20
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 21
- 3 Body Problem – Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss move on from HBO to Netflix with this new show adapting the Chinese science fiction book The Three-Body Problem, where a group of scientists confront undeniable realities and mysteries that threaten the very existence of the universe.
March 22
- Buying Beverly Hills Season 2
- The Casagrandes Movie
- El Paseo 7
- On The Line
- Shirley – Follow the 1972 presidential run of America's first-ever Black congressman, Shirley Chrisholm.
March 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 9
March 26
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
March 27
- The Believers
- The Conners Seasons 1-5
- No Pressure
- Rest In Peace
- Testament: The Story of Moses
March 29
- The Beautiful Game – Football coach Mal hopes to bring home the bacon from the Homeless World Cup as he brings his homeless home team from Britain to Rome. Along for the ride is talented striker Vinny, who provides his team an actual chance at victory.
- Heart of the Hunter
- Is It Cake? Season 3
- The Wages of Fear
March 30
- Vikings Seasons 1-6
March 31
- Kill Bill: Vol 1
- Kill Bill: Vol 2
- Martin Seasons 1-5
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
And that's all of the new films, shows, series, and movies coming to Netflix this March 2024.