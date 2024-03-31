We're not going to prank you with anything tomorrow, we assure you, so as a form of genuine congeniality, we offer you the best shows, films, movies, and series to watch that arrived on Netflix this past weekend. On top of that, we're also giving a quick sneak peek on what's up ahead for the rest of the coming week! Without further ado, here's our list:
What's New to Netflix this Weekend (March 29-31)
Here are the films you should check out that came out over the past weekend:
March 29
- The Beautiful Game – Football coach Mal hopes to bring home the bacon from the Homeless World Cup as he brings his homeless home team from Britain to Rome. Along for the ride is talented striker Vinny, who provides his team an actual chance at victory.
- Heart of the Hunter
- Is It Cake? Season 3
- The Wages of Fear
March 30
- Vikings Seasons 1-6
March 31
- Kill Bill: Vol 1
- Kill Bill: Vol 2
- Martin Seasons 1-5
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
What's Coming This Week (April 1-4, 2024)
Starting last weekend, we've also started previewing the new shows we're expecting to see on Netflix in the coming week. Avoid any tomfoolery by getting the list from here, without any April Fool shenanigans.
April 1
- THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN
- American Graffiti
- Baby Driver
- Battleship
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Glass
- Happy Gilmore
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- How to Be Single
- Inside Man
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- It's Kind of a Funny Story
- The Land Before Time
- The Little Things
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Engines
- One Piece Film: Red
- Role Models
- Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Split
- Step Up: Revolution
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Theory of Everything
- Wild Things
- You've Got Mail
April 2
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
April 3
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
- Files of the Unexplained
- Rodeio Rock
April 4
- 100 Days to Indy: Season 1
- Blackfish
- Crooks
- I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2
- Ripley
- The Tearsmith
And that's all of the new shows that came to Netflix in the past weekend and is yet to come this week. If you're looking for more, check out the rest of the new shows that came out this month on Netflix in our monthly roundup. For anything else that's related to show business news and the latest shows dropping to your favorite entertainment platforms, including the upcoming list of what's new on Netflix this April, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.