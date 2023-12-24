Aaron Rodgers is asking the Jets to pursue some explosive offensive talent on his 2024 Christmas list.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't get the grandiose debut he was hoping for with the New York Jets. As he prepares for his 2024 revival, Rodgers is looking to bring some old friends to the Jets.

Rodgers brought wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard along with him to New York. Now, he has a 2024 ‘watch list,' of even more talent he wants the Jets to pursue. Among the players on Rodgers' ‘watch list,' are Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Rodgers' Red Ryder

Acquiring Adams may be the toughest feat of the bunch. Owed $17 million in 2024, the Raiders would seek a strong return in a trade. Even with question marks at quarterback all season, Adams has caught 84 passes for 968 yards and five touchdowns. Pairing him with Garrett Wilson would give the Jets one of the scarier WR tandems in the league.

Jones and Bakhtiari may come easier for New York. Bakhtiari missed all but one game due to injury in 2023. Jones holds a $17.2 million cap hit, which makes him a potential Green Bay cut candidate. If Bakhtiari, Jones or both are released, Rodgers wants the Jets to pounce.

Of course, New York is going to need much more than just friendship to win a Super Bowl. They need to ensure that each acquisition meshes in their system and brings the team closer to their goal. They struck out in their signings of both Lazard and Cobb.

However, Aaron Rodgers hasn't been on the field outside of a few snaps in 2023. Back fully healthy in 2024, the Jets are expecting their offense to hit an entirely different gear. If Rodgers' Christmas wishes come true, the Jets will quickly climb their way out of the NFC East's cellar.