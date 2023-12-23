How much better will the 'run-it-back' Jets be in 2024?

The New York Jets have had a troubling 2023-24 football season. The Jets are 5-9 and sit third in the AFC East. New York had high hopes after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the team in April 2023. However, Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury that held him out of the 2023 season. Nonetheless, the team plans to hold on to head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas despite the challenges.

The Jets plan to run things back with their current team leaders

Sources say there is no indication owner Woody Johnson will make a change, signaling that Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas will be back for 2024, per Ian Rappaport. Saleh and Douglas have been playing with the cards dealt to them. Losing Aaron Rodgers was like losing their trump card.

The Jets have not been to the playoffs in over ten years, but the arrival of Rodgers gave the team hope. His unfortunate Achilles injury in the season debut threw a wrench into the team's plans. Rodgers is not the only impact player, but he is a large part of how the team wanted to operate offensively.

Word spread that Rodgers could come back and play for the team at the end of the season following his inspiring injury recovery. However, that possibility has been ruled out. New York somewhat sealed its fate with a crushing 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on December 17th.

Nevertheless, the Jets have a chance to end the season on a positive note. New York has three more regular opportunities to add victories to its win column.