Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is reportedly a candidate to be the next DC of the Dallas Cowboys.

Recently, the Dallas Cowboys got a bit of bad (depending on who you ask) news when it was announced that their defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, would be bolting to become the new head coach of the Washington Commanders. Quinn led what was one of the best defensive units in the NFL for the Cowboys this season; however, you wouldn't know it from the way Dallas performed in the playoffs, as that unit was absolutely shredded by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFC postseason.

Now, the Cowboys have a vacancy at the position of defensive coordinator and will need to decide soon who will be the next person to coach Micah Parsons and company.

Apparently, the answer to that question might come in the form of a long time former NFL head coach.

“Former Vikings HC and Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer is interested in the current vacant Cowboys gig a person with knowledge of his thinking said,” reported NFL insider Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Everything that went right for the Cowboys' defense during the regular season was absent during the Cowboys' epic loss to the Packers at home in front of a sea of stunned fans, calling into question everything Dallas fans thought they knew about their team this year.

Whoever fills Dan Quinn's shoes will be facing a lot of pressure and immense expectations from an unforgiving fanbase.