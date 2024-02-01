Who will replace Dan Quinn as Cowboys DC?

The Dallas Cowboys need a new defensive coordinator following Dan Quinn's departure to the division rival Washington Commanders. Quinn is the new head coach in Washington after three seasons as Cowboy defensive coordinator. Dallas might not have to look far for his replacement.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs thinks that's the case and endorsed Dallas' defensive backs coach Al Harris as the team's new defensive coordinator.

“Al Harris for DC,” Diggs said on X.

Harris has been with the Cowboys in his role for four seasons and helped Dallas build one of the best defenses in the league. The Cowboys ranked fifth in scoring defense and yards allowed per game last season.

Dallas' secondary has been a big reason why the Cowboys' defense has turned into a formidable unit. They finished with a top 8 passing defense in each of the last two seasons. For the second time in three years, a Cowboys defensive back led the league in interceptions (Daron Bland in 2023, Diggs in 2021).

Harris turned to coaching after an impressive 14-year playing career in the NFL. He played in 163 consecutive games from 1998-2008 and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice as a cornerback.

Harris has 11 seasons of NFL coaching under his belt and is certainly worthy of a defensive coordinator job. There are rumors that he may follow Quinn to Washington and become Commanders DC, but it will be interesting to see where Harris' heart lies if the Cowboys offer him the same job.

The Cowboys players respect Al Harris and would probably rally around him as their defensive coordinator. Dallas seems to have an easy choice in front of it.