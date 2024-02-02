With Dan Quinn becoming the new Commanders head coach, the Cowboys could be looking at multi-time Coach of the Year Ron Rivera for DC role

Despite a mystifying showing in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys were planning to move forward with all the core members of their coaching staff. That is no longer an option, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn being named the new head coach of the Washington Commanders.

They could be looking to replace one Super Bowl runner-up with another.

“Search for Dan Quinn’s replacement will include external candidates, two people with knowledge of today’s meetings said,” David Moore of Dallas Morning News reported Thursday. “Ron Rivera slated for interview next week, 1 person said.”

Riverboat Ron already met with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams for their DC positions (filled by Vic Fangio and Chris Shula, respectively) and could ensure that he stays on the NFL radar for next year's head coaching carousel by succeeding with a high-profile franchise like the Cowboys. In the same role, he helped the then-San Diego Chargers become a top-10 scoring defense in the 2010-11 season.

The Commanders were not quite as resistant under his watch, giving up the most passing yards and points per game this past season. He was removed as head coach after four years. If he impresses Dallas, Ron Rivera and Dan Quinn could coincidentally swap jobs.

David Moore revealed that the now-former Cowboys pass game coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr., was a leading candidate to become the new defensive coordinator. Though, the team's decision to interview a two-time Coach of the Year and possibly other bigger names might have convinced him to follow Quinn to Washington.

This offseason will be excruciatingly long regardless of who is given the reins of this formidable defense, but the Cowboys must do what they can to widen their margin for error. Otherwise, Jerry World will continue to run on a loop.