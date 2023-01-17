Matt Canada’s status at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator has come under question after a tumultuous season. It appears that the Steelers have a plan in place to replace Canada, but only if a certain candidate becomes available.

Pittsburgh ranked 21st in total offense this season, averaging 322.6 yards per game. As the Steelers look for an offensive spark, rumors have swirled about the team potentially replacing Canada. The newest speculation is that the Steelers could be waiting to see if Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich gets fired before deciding Canada’s fate, via Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan.

Leftwich has been Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator since 2019. The Buccaneers have been one of the better offensive teams in the league under his tenure. In total offense, Tampa Bay finished third in the NFL in 2019 (397.9 YPG), seventh in 2020 (384.1), second in 2021 (405.9 YPG) and 15th in 2022 (346.7 YPG).

Matt Canada is in his second season as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. Coincidentally enough, Pittsburgh also finished 21st in total offense last season, averaging 315.4 yards per game.

The Steelers have their quarterback in place with Kenny Pickett. They have young studs such as Najee Harris and George Pickens. All the pieces are in place, but it looks like Canada might be a bit too rough around the edges to fit.

It’s important to note that Leftwich has gotten head coaching interviews in the past. It would be a bit awkward to see him take a lateral position. But with Tom Brady’s potential departure from Tampa Bay, maybe Leftwich walks too.

The Steelers look ready to move on from Canada. They’re just hoping Leftwich becomes available first.