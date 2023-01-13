The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Matt Canada problem. Many fans have been calling for the offensive coordinator to be fired after multiple lackluster seasons with the team. There were reports earlier this month that Canada could be fired by the team soon. However, that might not be the case, as Matt Canada was spotted in the Steelers office recently, per Mark Kaboly.

“#Steelers have been silent on the Matt Canada fired/coming back front since the season ended. Actually, deafeningly silent. However, I was told that he was in the facility as recently as TODAY. You can read into that a number of different ways but right now, info is limited.”

There were many lackluster seasons for the Steelers this season, and their offensive play-calling was one of them. It was especially bad in the first few weeks of the season, with Pittsburgh showing never-before-seen offensive ineptitude. Subbing in Kenny Pickett for Mitch Trubisky eventually settled the team down, but the lingering issues still remain.

After a rocky mid-season, the Steelers somehow found their way into the post-season mix in the final week of the regular season. Two clutch games from the rookie Pickett gave them a fighting chance to sneak into the playoffs. Unfortunately, the odds weren’t in their favor, as they were eliminated in the final moments of the week.

Kenny Pickett’s development has certainly been a bright spot for the Steelers this season. Now, fans are hoping that literally any other coordinator other than Canada takes over the offense.