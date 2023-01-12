Before the 2022 season, most NFL analysts predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a step backward as the franchise transitioned from long-time signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger to rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett. What they forgot to take into account is that Mike Tomlin doesn’t have losing seasons. After a 9-7-1 record in 2021, the Steelers won seven of their last nine games, including the last four in a row, to get to 9-8. Pickett improved throughout the season, and now the Steelers free agency begins with an air of optimism. The team doesn’t need to tear it down.

The Steelers’ offseason targets simply need to build on the solid foundation Tomlin set this season. A 3-4 defensive end, a left tackle, and a shutdown cornerback are the orders of the day this summer, which is why Steelers free agency should begin with the team targeting Orlando Brown Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jamel Dean of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Dre’Mont Jones of the Denver Broncos.

DE Dre’Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

The engine of the Steelers defense in the last decade-plus has been a strong defensive line. Big, strong interior defensive linemen who can push the pocket, gobble up running backs, and occupy blockers so the outside linebackers can get to the QB are crucial.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, Tyson Alualu, Larry Ogunjobi, and Chris Wormley are all free agents, and All-Pro D-lineman Cameron Heyward will be 34 when the next season starts. The Steelers need to reload upfront, and Dre’Mont Jones is the player who can help do that.

Jones is far from a household name, but to 3-4 defense aficionados, he is a budding star. The 26-year-old fourth-year pro played 81% of the Broncos’ defensive snaps this year and has 22.0 career sacks as well as QB pressures.

Defensive ends in 3-4 defenses don’t get much of the glory. But what Jones does makes him one of the best at the position. As one of the Steelers’ offseason targets, he’ll make for a great young replacement for Alualu, Ogunjobi, and/or Wormley if any of them leave, and the heir apparent to Heyward.

OT Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

In addition to the Ben Roethlisberger to Kenny Pickett transition, another reason many pundits weren’t high on the Steelers was the offensive line. That said, as the year went on, the line exceeded expectations. It’s not exactly the Washington “Hogs” line of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, but the group did pretty well.

The notable exception is left tackle Dan Moore Jr. He didn’t have a great year, and replacing him should be an offseason priority.

Unlike defensive end, there will likely be some OT options when the Steelers pick at No. 17 in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, instead of rolling the dice with a college kid, one of the Steelers’ offseason targets should be Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown comes from an NFL pedigree, as his late father was a nine-season NFL starter at right tackle. That’s something we know the Steelers like. He also can play right or left tackle, although he’s made his preference for the left side clear over the years.

One more reason that Steelers free agency should involve Orlando Brown Jr. is that he’s now blocked for two running quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. That means he’ll know exactly how to operate on Pickett’s blindside.

Brown wants a big, long-term deal, but with where Pittsburgh is in its rebuild, that shouldn’t be a problem. And the fact that the big tackle will start the season at just 27 years old doesn’t hurt either.

CB Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another place where Steelers free agency might lose players is in the secondary. Specifically, CB Cameron Sutton might leave this offseason. If that happens, the Steelers could draft a corner at No. 17 or in the second round. The other option is to make CB one of the Steelers’ offseason targets, and swing for the fences.

To let Sutton walk and replace him with a free agent, the incoming player would have to be an upgrade. That’s why Jamel Dean is the target here.

Dean just turned 26 in October, and at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds is one of the most physical CBs in the game today. he can match up with big receivers or even tight ends when necessary. He’s not a great interception guy (just seven in his career), but he’ll blanket the opposition’s big, physical pass-catchers.

Bringing in Jamel Dean, along with Dre’Mont Jones and Orlando Brown Jr. will fill the Steelers’ major holes before the draft and allow the team to take best available when their turn comes up on the clock.