Notre Dame running back Audric Estime will enter the NFL Draft and he opts out of the Sun Bowl against Oregon State

Notre Dame's star running back Audric Estime has opted to enter the NFL Draft and will not be playing for the Fighting Irish when they face Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

Thank you Notre Dame!💚💚 pic.twitter.com/vL4qwBStnx — Audric Estime (@AudricEstime) December 14, 2023

Estime made his decision public on Thursday, more than 2 weeks before Notre Dame takes on the Beavers in the Dec. 29 game. He had a brilliant season in 2023 as he ran for 1,314 yards and pounded the ball into the end zone 18 times. He also demonstrated some skills in the passing game, catching 17 passes for 142 yards.

The running back issued a statement thanking Notre Dame as well as the football team's fans. “Playing in front of the best fans in the world every Saturday was a dream come true,” Estime said. “Notre Dame's high standards of excellence helped me become who I am today.”

The game against Oregon State is likely to be a major challenge for Notre Dame because Estime is not the only Notre Dame player who has opted out of the game. Quarterback Sam Hartman and offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Joe Alt are among the other Irish players who have decided not to play.

Jeremiyah Love is the likely beneficiary of the Estime decision. He rushed for 346 yards this season as the backup running back, and he will get most of the reps in practice prior to the Sun Bowl and should also get the majority of the rushing attempts during the game for Notre Dame. Jadarian Price also figures to see action at the RB position for the Fighting Irish.

Audric Estime, 5-10 and 227, figures to be a mid-round selection in the NFL Draft next spring.