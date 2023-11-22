LeBron James' son Bryce James is reportedly returning to Sierra Canyon after his previous transfer to Notre Dame

LeBron James' son Bryce James was expected to play for Notre Dame this season after his transfer. However, James is reportedly returning to Sierra Canyon in a massive decision, per Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports. Fattal also reports that James will be eligible to play for Sierra Canyon as soon as he's cleared by CIF.

Bryce James is LeBron's youngest son. Some people around the basketball world believe he will be a superstar someday. He has already been linked to top colleges such as Ohio State and USC.

Perhaps Bryce will choose to follow in his older bother Bronny James' footsteps and join the Trojans. Or he could play his college ball in Ohio, which is where LeBron is from. For now, Bryce will focus on taking care of business on the high school court.

Bryce James is back at Sierra Canyon

Bryce James played for Sierra Canyon during his freshman and sophomore seasons of high school. He performed well and has fans excited for the future.

Following his sophomore campaign, however, it was reported that Bryce would play for Campbell Hall, but he ended up transferring to Notre Dame instead.

And all of that led to this news breaking on Tuesday, as Bryce will play the 2023-24 season for the program where he originally began his high school career.

It is unclear what led to Bryce James' decision. LeBron will surely be asked about it sooner rather than later. Regardless of the reasoning, this is a huge update for high school basketball.