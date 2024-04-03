The Dallas Cowboys have had a fairly quiet offseason. They made little to no movement in free agency, and the only real talk about this team has been about what is to become of Dak Prescott, who enters a contract season looking for an extension. That leaves Cowboys fans waiting for the 2024 NFL Draft to make any sort of eventual signing.
The Cowboys will have seven total picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, picking in every round but the fourth (pick 124) thanks to a trade with the San Francisco 49ers last season for quarterback Trey Lance. They'll have one pick in each of the first, second, third, fifth, and sixth rounds, with two in the seventh round.
They'll begin the first day with the No. 24 overall pick with a pressing need at offensive lineman, specifically a tackle to replace Tyron Smith, who went to the New York Jets in free agency. Dallas has been one of the best teams in the league over the last couple of seasons in the draft, which is why they all but seem to be sticking with their own players and not seeking any in free agency or trade.
We're going to assume that the Cowboys will be going with an offensive tackle with their No. 24 overall pick to begin their draft. So, we'll look at three Cowboys sleeper prospects in the later rounds the team should target to shore up some of their roster needs.
Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
This is one of the weakest running back draft classes in a long while, where there may not be a back taken in the first or second round. The thing is, the Cowboys need a running back and badly. Tony Pollard is now with the Tennessee Titans, and the team still hasn't quite been the same since Ezekiel Elliott departed.
Looking somewhere in the third round with their No. 87 pick, the Cowboys should target Notre Dame's Audric Estime. The 5-foot-11, 227-pounder was a powerhouse for the Fighting Irish last season, racking up over 1,300 yards and 18 total touchdowns. He was also used sparingly in the passing game with another 142 receiving yards. The 20-year-old is likely getting overlooked for his average speed. But Estime could be quite special in the Cowboys' offense and a nice complement for Prescott, who is at his best when he has a reliable backfield.
Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Due to free agency and Mazi Smith needing some improvement, the Cowboys need to add pieces. That puts Dallas in the market for some potential defensive tackles in this year's draft. If they don't seek one out in the first round, choosing the offensive line over it, then there are still some promising sleeper prospects from the second round on.
One of those could be Oregon's Brandon Dorlus. The former Duck is a versatile defender who aligns well in either a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive scheme. He recorded 23 tackles for a loss over the last three seasons in Eugene and led all defensive linemen in the country with nine passes defended last season, per Fox Sports.
Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Another late-round sleeper for the Cowboys to target if they want to continue to add depth to their offensive line would be Patrick Paul out of Houston. Looking at his 6-foot-7, 331-pound frame, he's already pro-ready for the position of tackle. Plus, he's started at left tackle for Houston since 2019 but over the last three seasons has only given up five sacks. Even if the Cowboys go for a tackle in the first round, they should still consider Paul in the later rounds in what is an impressive, deep offensive lineman draft.