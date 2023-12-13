Joe Alt can return to Notre Dame, or he can enter the NFL Draft.

Joe Alt was one of the best players on the Notre Dame football team this season, and he was one of the best players in all of college football as well. The Fighting Irish offensive tackle has been weighing his options for next season as he can return to Notre Dame, or he can go to the NFL. He has been a starter for two years with the Fighting Irish, and he is projected to be a first-round pick. Alt has made a decision.

After weighing his options for a couple of weeks, Notre Dame football OT Joe Alt has decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, according to a tweet from Ari Meirov. Not only is Alt expected to be drafted in the first round, but he is expected to be go fairly early in that first round as well. Alt was one of the best offensive lineman in college football this season, and where he goes in the draft will reflect that.

The Notre Dame football team had a solid season this year as they are currently 9-3 ahead of their bowl game. The Fighting Irish were a couple plays away from having a much better season, but they lost a game or two that they probably should've won.

A big strength of this team was the run game, and guys like Alt on the offensive line were a big reason for that success. Having talented running backs obviously goes a long way toward having a successful run game, but the guys up front that pave a lane for the backs are crucial to the operation.

Notre Dame has one more game this season as they will take on Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 29th. With the decision to go to the NFL, Alt will not be playing in this game.

Alt will be missed next year by Notre Dame and that talented run game. He will likely be one of the first offensive lineman off the board in the NFL Draft, and whoever lands him will be very happy.