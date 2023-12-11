Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman has opted out of the Sun Bowl on December 29th to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Sam Hartman is done with Notre Dame football after a 9-3 campaign.

The quarterback, who is expected to be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, has opted out of the Sun Bowl against Oregon State on December 29th as he begins to prepare for the event in April and the combine early next year. Steve Angeli will start for the Fighting Irish instead.

Via Adam Rittenberg:

“Notre Dame official confirms QB Sam Hartman is opting out of the Sun Bowl and will begin NFL draft prep. The dancing banana means it'll be the Steve Angeli show in El Paso.”

Hartman spent four years at Wake Forest before using his fifth year of eligibility to play at Notre Dame and it proved to be a good decision. The signal-caller threw for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. Hartman also ran for 123 yards, showcasing his potential as a dual-threat QB.

Overall, it was quite the college career for Hartman, who finishes with 15,656 passing yards and 134 touchdowns while throwing 49 picks. Although Sam Hartman isn't expected to be taken until Day 3 of the draft, that doesn't exactly mean he can't be an impact player at the next level. I mean, look at what Brock Purdy is doing with the San Francisco 49ers.

As for the Fighting Irish, they finished the year on a high note and could reach double-digit wins for the sixth season in the last seven years with a victory later this month. Oregon State will also be without their starting quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei, who is entering the transfer portal again after Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith shockingly left for the Michigan State job.