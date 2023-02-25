The vibes are a mile high in the Mile High these days. Truly, for a team — sans Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — that was basically assembled within the last three seasons, the Denver Nuggets roster have formed as close of a bond as you could hope.

Perhaps unironically, one of the major factors for why is a player is they only recently acquired.

The electric Aaron Gordon has formed a close bond with sharpshooting forward Michael Porter Jr., so much so that MPJ considers him his best friend on the team. Hes also begun to form a close bond with Jokic, the presumptive future 3-time MVP who merges the worlds of basketball and ballet with his skill and grace at 6-foot-11.

The brotherhood between Gordon and Jokic may have begun once they became teammates.

However, Gordon made a major gesture last fall.

With Jokic was playing for the Serbian national team in the EuroBasket tournament, Gordon brought his mom along with him to visit Joker in Prague, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. It was a surprise to the big man.

Speaking on the trip and his motivations to visit Jokic, Gordon says “I just wanted to let him know that he got a brother, no matter where he is in the worlds. After he’s done playing basketball and disappears, I’ll still be able to pull up on him.”

Clearly touched by the event, Jokic would jokingly reply: “Yeah, I don’t know about that.”

Not only is chemistry important for teams that want to win a championship, but it attracts other players to the organization.

Denver, leading the Western Conference at 42-18, may not need much help. But the mere fact that they would be a preferred destination in part because of locker room culture is nice to know.