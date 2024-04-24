Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' must-win Game 3 versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the 87th game of the season, head coach Darvin Ham said he and Anthony Davis will have to “agree to disagree” about how organized — or not — their basketball team is.
In the aftermath of Game 2's gut-wrenching loss at Ball Arena on Monday — in which Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater capped off the Nuggets' 20-point comeback — Davis seemingly questioned the coaching staff.
“We've shown that we're more than capable,” he said. “We have stretches where we don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor.”
The Lakers were outscored 53-31 over the final 22 minutes as the offense stagnated and the play-calling ceased. Davis, who made 14 of his first 15 field goal attempts, took just one shot in the fourth quarter. The Lakers missed eight of their final 27 shots.
At Lakers practice on Wednesday, Ham attributed AD's remarks to postgame frustration (Ham, LeBron James, and D'Angelo Russell targeted their venting at the officiating).
“I just think sometimes the plays don't turn out the way you think they should, and the frustration sets in a little bit,” said Ham. “But I don't think it's, for us, not being organized. I think we have incredible, talented coaches all along my staff. We pride ourselves — whether it's a practice, a shootaround, a film session, game, whatever — we being ourselves on being highly efficient and organized.
“So, I just chalked that up to him being frustrated. It's an emotional game, the way it ended, all of that. So, I'll agree to disagree on that one.”
Despite the second-half offensive malaise, upon reviewing the tape, LeBron James said he felt the Lakers “generated” plenty of quality looks in Game 2. As with seven of the 10 straight games they've lost to Denver, he knows the Lakers' hopes will likely come down to crunch time, when being organized is paramount.
“We generated some great shots,” James said. “We missed a lot of shots at the rim that we've been making throughout the course of this season.
“It's all about sustainability” he added. “It doesn't matter what you can do throughout the first 47-and-a-half minutes. You got to finish the game, which we didn't do. We got to do a better job of that.”
The Lakers made five of their final eight shots down the stretch of Game 2, but the Nuggets went seven for seven. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray delivered eight of the Nuggets' last nine buckets, as the defending champs methodically, yet decisively, closed the gap.
“Some of the things that we've done over the first couple games, we're very happy and excited about. But we got to do a better job of closing,” LeBron said.
“The film session was very revealing with which side of the ball we struggled at,” said Ham. “We were great defensively. Offensively, there was a lot of shots we wish we could have back.”
The Lakers could see their depth bolstered during the series, as Jarred Vanderbilt and center Christian Wood are eyeing long-awaited returns.
“Energy,” LeBron said about what Vanderbilt could contribute. “Some of the things he brings to our team you don't even teach. You just allow him to go out there and just be Vando.”
The Lakers also hope a simple return to the Crypto.com Arena hardwood (in regular altitude) for the first time since Apr. 9 will provide a season-saving refuge.
“I think that's a big advantage in the playoffs,” said D'Angelo Russell. “Every team relies on that to maybe give you some energy that you're lacking.”