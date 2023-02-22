The 2023 NBA All-Star break is officially in the rearview mirror, with teams across the league gearing up to return to action starting on Thursday night. But even with that being said, it’s clear that Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets still harbors some sore feelings as a result of not getting to be a part of the festivities.

Gordon has been putting together the best season of his career so far (17.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.9 APG, 58.7 FG%) and while he garnered some All-Star consideration, it ultimately wasn’t enough to get him over the hump. Gordon hasn’t been shy in saying he believes he should have been an All-Star, and while he revealed as much as the Nuggets prepare to return to the court, it sounds like Gordon managed to put his break to good use.

Via DNVR Nuggets:

“Aaron Gordon has spent time journaling, meditating, and seeking therapy to shore up his mental health. He views that as important to being a well-rounded competitor. ‘It hurt me not being in that All-Star game,’ he admitted. But those exercises paid off. He avoided negative thoughts.”

Gordon has definitely been playing well for the Nuggets this season, regardless of whether or not he was voted an All-Star, and he will be a key piece of Denver’s upcoming playoff push. Earning individual accolades is always nice, especially for an underappreciated player like Gordon. But at the end of the day, Gordon will definitely be more interested in winning a championship, and that’s what his primary goal for the rest of the season will be now.