With the All-Star break now over, it’s back to business for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. And for Jokic, that also means a resumption of his production of mind-bending stat lines. That’s exactly what he did Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he led the Nuggets to a 115-109 win on the road.

According to Stat Muse, what Nikola Jokic put together versus the Cavs was only the second of its kind so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, he is also the author of the other such stat line.

Joker tonight:

24 PTS

18 REB

13 AST

8-13 FG

No other player has reached those numbers this season. Jokic has done it twice.

The game was not an easy one to win for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, considering that the Cavaliers are also one of the best teams not just in the East but in the entire league. Plus, the Nuggets also missed the services of one of their key pieces in forward Aaron Gordon. But Jokic was up to the task, carving up the Cavs’ stout defense for an efficient offensive performance.

Jokic has pretty much been an unstoppable force on offense, thanks to his great vision, range, and ability to use his heft to score high-percentage buckets. On the season, he is averaging 24.7 points on 63.2 percent shooting from the field to go with 10.1 assists and 11.5 rebounds per outing.

Coming up next for the Nuggets, who are now on a four-game win streak, is a date with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.