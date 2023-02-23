NBA All-Star Weekend has come and gone and it was not without criticism. From team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing the second half bringing up issues of load management to the actual game itself and people questioning the players apparent lackluster effort, there have been numerous takes and think pieces as to how to supposedly make the NBA All-Star Game better as well as pining for days past. Count Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray as one of those people. Murray recalled growing up watching players like Vince Carter put on a show and spoke about how his mentality seemingly contrasts with many of today’s stars as per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

Jamal Murray on the All-Star game: “No one was playing hard. I used to love watching Vince back when it was competitive and guys used to hoop and guys wanted to hoop.” “I play hard. I’m going to go out there and play hard and have fun. That’s the only way I know how to play. You… https://t.co/1dAewHiiwj — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) February 22, 2023

Jamal Murray has never been named an All-Star, but he has put up a few All-Star caliber seasons including this one. Murray has played in the Rising Stars event though at the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend and he won the event’s MVP Award with a game-high 36 points. This season, Murray has been averaging 20.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 46.1 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from the three-point line and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. He has made a remarkable comeback after missing all of last season due to an ACL injury.

With the Nuggets currently sitting at 41-18 and in first place in the Western Conference standings, they are poised to be a top threat in the NBA for the next several years. If Murray continues to play at this level paired with the Nuggets success, it might be too long before he makes an appearance in the NBA All-Star Game.