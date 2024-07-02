After more than a decade, Kemba Walker has officially retired from the NBA. The ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft announced the decision on social media:

“I want to start that by thanking God for everything he has given me. Basketball has done more for me than I could've ever imagined, and I am super thankful for the amazing journey I've had. With that, I'm here to share that I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can't believe the things I achieved in my career. I know I couldn't have made it to this point without my incredible support system around me. There are so many people to thank – my mom, dad and entire family, my teammates who have become family, and the coaches who believed in me and brought out the best in me.”

“Basketball will forever be a part of my life so this isn't goodbye. I'm excited for what's next.”

Kemba Walker was one of the more electric playmakers during his early time in the NBA and during his time at UConn. But, after 12 years, he is retiring from playing basketball as he is set to begin a new chapter.

Kemba Walker's time in the NBA

Walker spent time in the NBA with the Charlotte Bobcats, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks before finishing his basketball career overseas with AS Monaco. Walker was with the Bobcats/Hornets from 2011 until 2019, providing big minutes in a major role for the team.

He made the All-Star team four times in his career with three of those coming in Charlotte before he landed with the Celtics. He averaged 20 or more points per game in five seasons during his NBA run and had one year with 25.6 PPG. Walker was also named to the 2018-2019 All-NBA team, so he has plenty of accolades to be proud of.

Of course, Kemba Walker made a name for himself during his days at UConn, coining the nickname “Cardiac Kemba” during the Huskies' stunning national title run in 2011. And this shot against Pitt in the Big East Championship began to recirculate on social media.

Walker joined the Knicks in 2021-2022 but played just 37 games. After that, he joined the Mavericks and played just nine games before going overseas to play with AS Monaco, and he was grateful for that opportunity: “I’m playing basketball. I can’t complain at all… I’m in a great place. I’m in Monaco. I’m traveling the world. I’m getting to see Europe… I’m having a great time.”

While the last few years of Kemba Walker's career didn't go as planned, he was a staple for quite some time in the NBA and an electric player to watch, just like he was during his UConn days. Walker even had a 60-point game in 2018 as a member of the Hornets, so he was fun to watch during his days in the NBA.

Kemba Walker hasn't announced what his next chapter will be after stepping away from playing the game of basketball, but hats off to a terrific career.