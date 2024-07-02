Following Phoenix Mercury's 83-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Monday, guard Natasha Cloud didn't mince words about the team's defensive struggles. Despite the offensive capabilities and the shots they were able to create, Cloud stressed the critical need for better defense if the team wants to win future games.

“For me, it’s not about the offense at all. We’re getting the shots that we want,” Cloud said in the postgame news conference, as reported by Joanna Hayes of the Arizona Republic. “I’m truly tired of talking about our offense because we have so many weapons. What we need to talk about is our defense.”

The game saw the Mercury's defense struggle, particularly in the rebounding department. Brittney Griner, despite scoring 21 points, managed to grab only two rebounds. The Mercury as a whole were out-rebounded 37-18 by the Sun. Head coach Nate Tibbetts, initially unconcerned about Griner’s rebound numbers, later acknowledged the issue upon reviewing the stat sheet.

“Obviously we want her to get more. Obviously she wants to get more,” Tibbetts said. “We need her to get more.”

The game marked the second consecutive home loss for the Mercury, following a defeat Sunday to the Indiana Fever. The absence of starters Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen against the Sun due to injuries forced the Mercury to adjust their lineup, with Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Mack stepping in. Despite the roster adjustments, the team struggled to find cohesion on the defensive end.

The last encounter between the Mercury and the Sun had been a low-scoring affair, with Phoenix losing 70-47 and shooting a dismal 3.7% from three-point range. This time, the offensive production was better, but the defensive lapses continued to plague the team.

Phoenix Mercury defense causing concern

Cloud, who recorded a double-double with 10 assists and 18 points, expressed her frustration with the team’s defensive effort.

“Defense, to me, is just about pride and effort. We have got to be better,” Cloud said.

The Mercury's defensive issues were compounded by a lackluster performance in the second half against the Fever. Kahleah Copper, who scored seven points against Indiana, managed to find her offensive rhythm in the second half against the Sun, tying with Griner as the game’s leading scorer. However, her defensive contributions were inconsistent, as she struggled to contain Connecticut's DiJonai Carrington, who scored 16 points.

The recent losses have taken a toll on the team, both physically and mentally. “

The players are battered and bruised,” Cloud said, reflecting on the tough stretch of games. However, Tibbetts remained adamant that the team cannot make excuses.

“You can’t hang your head because nobody is going to feel sorry for you,” Tibbetts said.

Looking ahead, the Mercury aim to regroup and improve their defensive performance as they prepare for an upcoming road game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.