The passing of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos has resulted in an outpouring of emotion and condolences from those in the baseball world and many other civic leaders — both in baseball and outside of it. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred honored Angelos and paid his respect to his surviving family members.
Commissioner Rob Manfred on Peter Angelos pic.twitter.com/1ICL4wn9aw
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 23, 2024
The commissioner called Angelos a philanthropist and acknowledged the contributions he had made to the sport of baseball and the work he had done on Major League Baseball's Labor committee. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my condolences to Peter's wife, Georgia, their sons John and Louis and the entire Angelos family.”
Angelos, 94, had been battling illness for several years and his family had carried out his wishes by coming to an agreement to sell the team to billionaire David Rubenstein in January for 1.725 billion. The deal is likely to be completed officially in the next few weeks.
Hall of Fame Oriole Cal Ripken delivered his condolences to the Angelos family.
Statement from Cal Ripken Jr. on passing of Peter Angelos #orioles pic.twitter.com/pgXFAeP0WJ
— Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 23, 2024
Hall of Fame Oriole pitcher and long-time MASN baseball analyst Jim Palmer also offered his thoughts after the death of the team's long-time owner.
“My sympathies to the Angelos family. Kept the O's in Baltimore. And did so much for so many, with little fanfare. Always treated so well by Mr. A. RIP.”
Rubenstein delivers his sympathies and warm wishes to Angelos family
As Rubenstein awaits approval from Major League Baseball to take over day-to-day operations of the American League team, he acknowledged Angelos and his contributions to baseball and the city of Baltimore.
“I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos,” Rubenstein said. “Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success.”
In addition to Rubenstein, other Baltimore/Washington sports figures offered their warm wishes and condolences. Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti considered Angelos a key historic figure in Baltimore sports history.
“I am saddened to learn about the passing of Peter Angelos,” Bisciotti said. “As a native Baltimorean, Peter was an important figure in our city's rich sports history. He was a smart businessman who wasn't afraid to stand up to issues he felt were important. My heart goes out to the Angelos family during this difficult time.”
Ted Leonsis, the long-time owner of the NHL Washington Capitals, the NBA Washington Wizards and the WNBA Washington Mystics, attempted to boost the Angelos image in addition to offering his condolences.
“Our prayers are with his family and friends. And lastly, this obituary was not what Peter Angelos deserved. He was so much more than the ‘combative' ‘penny pincher' owner of the Baltimore Orioles. I will remember him very differently, I hope you will too.”