A storm is brewing in the MLB, and it goes by the name of Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles are one of the most exciting young teams in baseball, and they seem destined to break out into championship contention this year.
In 2022, Baltimore surprised everyone and put up a competitive season. A season later, they further improved and notched a spot in the playoffs.
The Orioles still have the top farm system in baseball, and the talent just keeps making its way to Camden Yards. Baltimore will surely be one of the most entertaining teams in baseball this year, and it is very possible that a future dynasty is right in front of us. You will want to catch all of their games before they truly break out.
Orioles 2024 season preview
The Orioles' epic rebuild has been highlighted by not one, not two, but three number one ranked prospects, and even more help is on the way. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson were the prospects that announced the Orioles to the world, and now, former number one overall pick Jackson Holliday looks like another player that is a future star in the league.
Holiday has had a great spring training and will look to crack the big league roster, but plenty of other youngsters are making a case for the big leagues, too. Colton Cowser and Coby Mayo are among the spring training leaders in batting average, and Kyle Stowers' seven spring training home runs are the most in baseball.
Making the big league roster is easier said than done, though, especially for hitters. On top of Rutschman and Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, and Anthony Santander are already elite players, and Jorge Mateo, Ramon Urias, Jordan Westburg, and Ryan O'Hearn all need at-bats.
The Orioles have undoubtedly one of the deepest lineups in baseball, but they have also improved in the pitching department. Felix Bautista is out for the season with injury, which hurts, but he has been replaced by Craig Kimbrel as the team's closer. Kimbrel is getting older, but he is one of the best closers in recent memory.
Additionally, the team traded some of their plethora of prospects for a true ace in Corbin Burns. Their new pitcher joins Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez in what could be one of the most exciting rotations in baseball if the team can stay healthy (Bradish and John Means will start the season on the injured list).
How to watch Orioles games without cable
Of course, it is possible the team doesn't meet expectations, and the youngsters don't pan out as expected, but as of now, there is a lot of hype surrounding the Orioles. They have all of the potential in the world, and for fans in Baltimore's market without cable, you can watch games on fuboTV.
MASN is the regional sports network for the Orioles, and this season, fuboTV will have the channel in its lineup. FuboTV now has the ability for users to connect their MLB TV account as well. DIRECTV STREAM is another streaming platform in which fans can watch the Orioles. Nationally televised games will be on ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS.
Nationally televised games
- April 9 @ Red Sox: 2:10 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 10 @ Red Sox: 7:10 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 12 vs. Brewers: 7:05 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- April 24 @ Angels: 4:07 p.m. ET – MLBN
- May 10 vs. Diamondbacks: 7:05 p.m. ET: AppleTV+
- May 18 vs. Mariners: 4:05 p.m. PT – FS1
- May 24 @ White Sox: 7:40 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- June 10 @ Rays: 6:50 p.m. ET -FS1
- June 18 @ Yankees: 7:05 p.m. ET – TBS
- June 29 vs. Rangers: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- July 13 vs. Yankees: 4:05 p.m. ET – FS1
- July 27 vs. Padres: 4:05 p.m. ET FS1
- Aug. 3 @ Guardians: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- Aug. 10 @ Rays: 7:15 p.m. – FOX
- Aug. 22 vs. Astros: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX