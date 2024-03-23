Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos has passed away at the age of 94. The former lawyer, city councilman, horse breeder and racer and philanthropist bought the franchise in 1993 for $173 million. The team recently sold for $1.7 billion.
Angelos had been suffering through health issues for the past few years, as his son, John Angelos, currently handles ownership and day-to-day responsibilities.
“Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, and the family thanks the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years,” the Angelos family said in an official statement, per Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. “It was Mr. Angelo's wish to have a private burial, and the family asks for understanding as they honor that request. Donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers.”
Fans have had their gripes with the regime and did not always see eye-to-eye with its vision for the club, but Angelos did his part to ensure that the Orioles remained a fixture in Baltimore throughout his 30-year run as owner. There were tough years, to be sure, as the O's went the entire 2000s without a postseason appearance or winning campaign. Though, in between the dark days, which reappeared at the end of the last decade, there were definitely good memories for the city to cherish.
And there are seemingly more on the way. Peter Angelos' passing comes just as his beloved Orioles usher in a new, promising era in Camden Yards.
Orioles looking to build off momentous 2023 season
Baltimore entered last year as a team to watch but begin the 2024 campaign as an undeniable World Series contender. There are young stars on the diamond and in the pitching staff who are primed to lead this organization to sustained success. Perhaps the Orioles' resurgence provided Angelos with some solace during his health struggles.
They are brimming with talent at the MLB level in the form of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Corbin Burnes, among others, with a potential franchise pillar in Jackson Holliday due to make his debut at some point this season. It was not a swift turnaround, but management has assembled a group that will hopefully be contending for divisional titles and championships for the years to come.
The arrival of owner-to-be David Rubenstein can enable this team to further grow and build off the prosperity earned at the end of the Angelos era.