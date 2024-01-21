The Packers let one slip away on Saturday.

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers went to battle on Saturday night in San Francisco with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It was a great game that went down to the wire, and the 49ers pulled out a close 24-21 victory. However, the Packers probably should've won this game. They are the seven seed and the 49ers are the one seed, so San Francisco was a big favorite, but the Packers had every opportunity late in the game to get the win, and they let it all slip away.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Packers led the 49ers 21-14, and at this point, Green Bay had already missed two golden opportunities by dropping a couple easy interceptions. They also had the ball in 49ers territory with a chance to make it a two score game and Jordan Love threw a pick. Then, after the 49ers had added a field goal to make it 21-17, Green Bay missed a field goal that would've made it 24-17. Had they made it, the game would've been tied after San Francisco's last touchdown. The chances were there, and they didn't capitalize.

“The Green Bay Packers, I believe they outplayed the San Francisco 49ers for 58 minutes, but in order to beat a number one seed… you have to play 60 minutes of complete football,” Rob Gronkowski said after the game.

Rob Gronkowski is right. Overall, there's no question about it, the Packers looked like the better team on Saturday night. However, you can't let good teams like the 49ers hang around, and that is exactly what they did. Good teams will make you pay, and the 49ers made the Packers pay.