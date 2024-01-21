The Packers had a lot of opportunities to get the win on Saturday.

The Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. The Packers are the seven seed in the NFC, and the 49ers are the top seed. San Francisco was a big favorite coming into this contest, but Green Bay played a great game, and they probably should've won. However, too many missed opportunities plagued the Packers, especially late, and they lost 24-21.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Packers led the 49ers 21-14, and at this point, Green Bay had already missed two golden opportunities by dropping a couple easy interceptions. They also had the ball in 49ers territory with a chance to make it a two score game and Jordan Love threw a pick. Then, after the 49ers had added a field goal to make it 21-17, Green Bay missed a field goal that would've made it 24-17. Had they made it, the game would've been tied after San Francisco's last touchdown. The chances were there, and they didn't capitalize. That's what hurts the most for the Packers.

“Part of the reason it stings so bad is we fully believed and fully expected to win,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game, according to a tweet from Rob Demovsky. “… Felt like we had plenty of opportunities to put the game out of reach and unfortunately didn't do enough. There's a lot of promise for the future, but nothing's guaranteed.”

This one is going to be tough to swallow for the Packers. It looked like their magical run was going to continue to the NFC title game, but now, their season is over. The 49ers, however, narrowly escaped the upset bid from Green Bay, and they are moving on to host the NFC title game. They will take on the winner of the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will square off on Sunday.