Padres make significant Josh Hader decision amid awful slump

Almost everyone questioned the Milwaukee Brewers’ decision to trade Josh Hader ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Brewers were in the midst of the postseason race and Hader is a star closer with a proven resume. But maybe they knew something nobody else did. Since being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has been terrible. And his struggles have prompted San Diego to make a significant decision on the left-hander. Bob Melvin announced that the Padres will give Josh Hader “a little break” from closing games, per Padres writer Dennis Lin.

Melvin still believes Josh Hader is the best option for San Diego in the long run, per Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell.

“Our best team obviously is with Josh Hader in the closer role, and that’s why we got him,” Melvin said.

Josh Hader has posted an ERA of over 16 since joining the Padres. He now has an ERA of over 5 on the season. He will likely figure things out at some point. He’s been arguably the best closer in baseball over the past few years.

But one has to wonder if the Brewers knew something that the rest of the league did not. Right now, Milwaukee appears to have made the correct decision in dealing him away. But it is obviously too early to crown an official winner of the Brewers-Padres Josh Hader deal.

The Padres will utilize a closer-by-committee for the time being. Hader will be inserted into games when he’s needed most. If a string of left-handers are due up in the ninth, Bob Melvin will likely call upon Josh Hader.

San Diego is hoping this break from closing helps him find his rhythm.