This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.

His most recent save chance was perhaps the most disastrous. Hader came into the top of the ninth inning during the Padres-Nationals game with the score tied at 3-3. What should’ve been an easy 1-2-3 inning for Hader quickly turned into a nightmare, however. He allowed three runs to score, including a terrible throw to first base that completely missed the mark.

Hader himself is aware of the struggles his facing. Talking to reporters after the Padres’ loss, the pitcher admitted that he was facing some obstacles. However, Hader believes he has no other choice but to try and fight through this rough stretch. Talk about resiliency coming from the star! (via MLB.com)

“There’s always going to be an obstacle in this game that you’re going to have to go over,” Padres’ Hader said. “That’s one of the things right now — obviously, this obstacle is hitting a little bit harder than most. But that’s why we play this game. … You’ve got two options: You can give up and fold, or you can figure it out and move forward.”

We all know what type of player Josh Hader is. At his best, he is a dominant closer, able to finish off games with relative ease. The Padres are hoping that Hader can recover his mojo in time, as they’re fighting tooth-and-nail for a Wild Card spot.