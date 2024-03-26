The Carolina Panthers finished last season as the worst team in the NFL with a 2-15 record. Yet, they don't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Panthers decided to trade their 2024 first-round draft pick (among others) to the Chicago Bears last year to move up to the No. 1 pick to select quarterback Bryce Young. It's yet to be determined if Young is the right answer for Carolina with only one season under his belt, but it's clear that the Panthers could use all the help they can get. It just won't start in the first round.
To make their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers will have to wait until day 2, with the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall. But the Panthers could go a number of ways with their first pick. That's not just because they have needs at almost every position, it's also because they have another just six picks later at No. 39. They earned the pick after trading edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants.
Depending on how the draft plays out on day one will determine who the Panthers value as the best player on the board. We're going to do our best to determine who could be the three best players the Panthers could target with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
If the Panthers want to attempt to replace Burns, then Payton Wilson could be a good option if he's still available in the second round. It's likely that Wilson will still be there, though, given that many teams could be a little hesitant of the almost 24-year-old. He suffered through knee injuries while at NC State that kept him off the field. However, when he was on the field, he was one of the best defenders in college football.
Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
The Panthers are going to have to find Bradley Bozeman's replacement eventually after he left to be with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. However, Carolina is said to be moving Austin Corbett to center next season, per Joe Person of The Athletic. That is if he can stay healthy, as he dealt with multiple knee issues last season that kept him to playing only four games at guard. Regardless, that doesn't seem like a long-term plan, so selecting a reliable center, protecting their former No. 1 overall pick in Bryce Young seems to be a major priority.
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Free agency has already helped the Panthers out in a major way with their wide receiver issue. The Panthers decided they would trade cornerback Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers for receiver Diontae Johnson. Although it came as a bit of a surprise to some, it was clear that Young was going to need playmakers, as Carolina was voided of such a thing last season. That's not to say that they won't add more, though, as there is plenty of room for another high-end receiver. Keon Coleman could fill that role.
Coleman was considered one of the best receivers in college football last season. He was a big part of the Seminoles' success that probably should have gotten them in the College Football Playoff. At 6-foot-4, he can leap above pretty much any defensive back and win most contested catches.