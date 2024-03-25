Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have seven picks, only three of which are their own with others acquired through a series of strategic trades. Despite not having a first-round selection due to a pre-draft trade last year with the Chicago Bears, Carolina still has an opportunity to address key needs and add depth to its roster.
The Panthers' draft capital includes two second-round picks with their own at No. 33 overall to begin the round. Then, thanks to a trade that sent Brian Burns to the Giants, they'll have the No. 39 overall selection. selection at No. 39 overall. That trade also netted them a 2025 fifth-rounder and a swap of fifth-rounders.
In addition to their second-round picks, the Panthers hold their own third-rounder (No. 65 overall) and fourth-rounder (No. 101 overall). They also have two fifth-rounders: one from the Giants (No. 141 overall) and one from the Titans (No. 142 overall), acquired in a trade for Dennis Daley.
The Panthers' draft capital is rounded out by a seventh-rounder from the Steelers (No. 240 overall), obtained in a trade for Diontae Johnson and a swap of late-round picks. These picks give the Panthers flexibility to address various positions of need, including offensive line, wide receiver, and defensive back, as they look to build a competitive roster around quarterback Bryce Young.
In our Panthers three-round mock draft, we'll give our potential selections for Carolina, starting in the second round, their first official pick, where they'll look to make the most of their selections and continue building a competitive roster.
Second Round – Pick No. 33
Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia — The Panthers are looking to fortify their offensive line to protect quarterback Bryce Young. While they added guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt in free agency, the departure of center Bradley Bozeman leaves a gap that needs to be filled. Frazier, a four-time state wrestling champion in high school, brings a strong core and impressive body control to the interior line. His ability to latch onto defenders and win with leverage is a testament to his wrestling background.
However, Frazier's short arms could be a disadvantage against longer defensive linemen, particularly in cross-face reps, per PFF. Despite these challenges, Frazier has the potential to be a reliable backup or starter with improved hand placement and consistency. Either way, the Panthers will most likely be looking at Frazier or Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Second Round – Pick No. 39
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas — The Panthers are in need of a replacement for last year's tight end, Hayden Hurst, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers after being cut by the team after just one season. While snagging Georgia's Brock Bowers is unlikely, they could target Ja'Tavion Sanders from Texas with their second second-round pick, just six picks later.
Sanders is a talented pass-catching tight end with room to add muscle to his average build. He shows promise as a run blocker but needs to be more consistent. Sanders excels at getting up the field from in-line or the slot, beating man coverage and making combat catches. Despite needing to improve his blocking, Sanders' potential as a vertical threat and reliable pass-catcher make him a top-50 prospect, per PFF.
Third Round – Pick No. 65
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington — To further bolster their offense, the Panthers may target wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk from Washington. Playing alongside Rome Odunze, Polk was a reliable WR2 and would complement recently acquired Diontae Johnson and veteran Adam Thielen. Polk excels in contested catches and deep routes, using his strong hands and tracking ability to make plays, according to his NFL scouting report. While his speed was slightly below average at the NFL Scouting Combine, his overall performance suggests he could be a valuable late Day 2 pick in the draft.
Fourth Round – Pick No. 101
Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame — The Panthers have made moves to strengthen their linebacker corps, signing three linebackers in free agency, including DJ Wonnum. Wonnum aims to help fill the void left by Brian Burns and his pass-rushing prowess. While Maris Liufau may not be a direct replacement, he adds depth to the linebacker room. Liufau is known for his powerful downhill style, attacking ball carriers and blockers aggressively. However, he needs to improve his instincts and coverage skills to become a reliable contributor, according to PFF scouting. Projected as a valuable inside linebacker in both 4-3 and 3-4 defenses, Liufau brings physicality and potential to the Panthers' defense.