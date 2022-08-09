Pelicans’ Kevin Durant trade interest after latest twist in saga

Can the New Orleans Pelicans shock the NBA world and trade for Kevin Durant? Durant recently doubled down on his trade request after giving the Brooklyn Nets a Steve Nash-based ultimatum. But the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors are still considered the most favorites to acquire the superstar. However, the Pelicans profile as a dark horse candidate in the KD sweepstakes.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Pelicans are interested in a deal for Kevin Durant. Brandon Ingram was mentioned as the projected centerpiece of a Pelicans trade package for Durant. Draft picks will obviously be apart of any deal as well. Other players mentioned as possible trade chips were Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones, and Devonte Graham. New Orleans would be willing to part with the aforementioned players if it meant building a big three around Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson.

Brandon Ingram isn’t someone the Pelicans necessarily want to trade. But the Nets have requested an All-Star caliber player in return for KD. And they likely won’t be willing to part with Zion Williamson. CJ McCollum wouldn’t make much sense to add to the trade either.

But is this package enough?

Alvarado made a name for himself last season with his impressive defensive prowess. Jones and Graham are interesting players who could entice the Nets. The Pelicans have extra draft compensation from their previous Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday trades as well. So the Pelicans can realistically make an offer that will catch the Nets’ attention.

Acquiring Kevin Durant would make the Pelicans instant contenders.