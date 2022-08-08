Kevin Durant gives Joe Tsai a Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum

There hasn’t been a lot of movement on the Kevin Durant trade front, but it appears he still wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets. Per Shams Charania, KD met with owner Joe Tsai and said either needs to choose him or fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks.

This is a wild ultimatum from Kevin Durant. As valuable as he is to the Nets though, it feels unlikely Tsai will let go of both Nash and Marks. KD made it clear just days before free agency that he wanted out of Brooklyn and the organization has been taking calls. But, no one is yet to offer the Nets a desirable enough package to move on from the future Hall of Famer and arguably the most potent scorer in the NBA.

The Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown and Derrick White along with picks just a couple of weeks ago, but Brooklyn also wanted Marcus Smart. Boston said no. The Phoenix Suns are still seen as Kevin Durant’s ideal landing spot, however, they matched the Indiana Pacers’ offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, making it unlikely they’d trade for Durant now.

As Shams noted, KD told Tsai he has zero faith in the direction of the franchise under Nash and Marks. It was a professional meeting with his message clearly received.

Nash took charge of the Nets in September of 2020 in his first head coaching job in the league. There were certainly more experienced candidates out there, but Brooklyn believed he was the right man for the job. The big 3 of Kevin Durnat, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden never worked out, with the latter forcing his way to Philly. If KD isn’t traded, there is always the possibility he could hold out in training camp. With that being said, he is an absolute gamer and would probably just play anyway because if there is one thing he loves more than anything, it’s basketball.