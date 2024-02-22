Is it understandable to be upset at Uncle Snoop for this?

Snoop Dogg is facing backlash after posting a video on Instagram that showed him smoking weed around his granddaughters, HipHopDx reports. In the clip, the West Coast rap icon is in a recording studio with his young grandchildren while puffing on a blunt.

Criticism poured in on social media, with many expressing concern about the rapper smoking around infant children. Comments on the post ranged from admonishments about the dangers of exposing babies to secondhand smoke to outright condemnation of Snoop's actions.

However, some defended Snoop Dogg, arguing that his identity as a cannabis enthusiast should not come as a surprise to anyone. They pointed out that it's the responsibility of the parents or guardians to ensure the safety and well-being of children in his presence.

Also, one can make comparisons to other celebrities known for their association with certain behaviors, such as Steph Curry's three-pointers or Wiz Khalifa's affinity for cannabis. Fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa even admitted that his own son likely smells like weed due to his lifestyle.

Despite the criticism, it would make sense if people didn't get surprised or upset by Snoop Dogg's behavior. They argued that trying to change Snoop's habits would be futile and that everyone should simply accept him for who he is.

Ultimately, the incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding cannabis use and parenting. While some may view Snoop's actions as irresponsible, others see them as an expression of his identity and lifestyle. As of now, Snoop Dogg has not responded to the backlash, leaving the controversy to simmer in the court of public opinion.