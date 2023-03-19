Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Snoop Dogg is a popular rapper and songwriter who has produced iconic hits like “Doggy Dogg World,” “Usual Suspects,” “Eastside Party” and many more. Snoop Dogg is a Primetime Emmy Award winner and an American Music Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Snoop Dogg’s net worth in 2023.

Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $150 million

Snoop Dogg’s net worth in 2023 is $150 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus, was born on October 20th, 1971 in Long Beach, California. In order to help his family make ends meet, Snoop Dogg worked as a child by selling candy, delivering newspapers and bagging groceries. He attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School. However, after graduating, Snoop Dogg spent time in jail due to his connections to local gangs.

Fortunately, Snoop Dogg resorted to music as his escape. As a result, he formed a group called 213 which also included friend Warren G and cousins Lil’ ½ Dead and Nate Dogg. The group released a mixtape that featured one of Snoop Dogg’s early singles, “Hold On.” Impressed by the work, rapper Dr. Dre invited Snoop Dogg for an audition.

It wasn’t long before Snoop Dogg began collaborating with Dr. Dre. The duo first worked together on the main song of the soundtrack for the action thriller film Deep Cover. Afterwards, Snoop Dogg was featured in Dr. Dre’s debut solo album The Chronic.

In 1993, Snoop Dogg released his debut studio album Doggystyle through Death Row Records. The album remains the best-selling album of his career with over six million copies sold around the world. Doggystyle also took the pole position of the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. The album featured some hit tracks including “What’s My Name?” and “Gin and Juice.”

Three years later, Snoop Dogg followed up his debut album success with another hit album called Tha Doggfather, which would go onto sell over 2.2 million units worldwide. Like Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather also topped the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Snoop Dogg would go on to make more albums including Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not To Be Told, Tha Last Meal, No Limit Top Dogg, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment and more.

Apart from from album sales, Snoop Dogg also earns a lot from his live performances. In fact, based on a booking agency leak, the rapper gets paid as much as $100,000 per appearance and a minimum of $75,000. However, Snoop Dogg did turn down a $2 million offer by Michael Jordan to DJ at one of his events. According to the rapper, he wanted to meet the basketball icon not as a performer, but as a “boss”.

In 2022, Snoop Dogg made waves after performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside artists Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blidge, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. Although the performers admitted they received no pay for their iconic performance at the Super Bowl, they still reaped the benefits. The performers won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special, the first time a Super Bowl Halftime show earned an Emmy. Furthermore, according to reports, Snoop Dogg’s audio streams soared by 143%, jumping from 12.47 million to 30.22 million streamers during the week of the Super Bowl.

Aside from rapping, Snoop Dogg has also tried his hand in acting. The rapping star has appeared in films such as Half Baked, Caught Up, Ride, I Got the Hook Up, Baby Boy, Training Day and many more. He has also appeared in TV series including Just Shoot Me!, Playmakers, MADtv, The L Word, The Bernie Mac Show, Weeds, and many more. Snoop Dogg also started his own web series called Planet Snoop, where he gives his own narration of the nature and animal documentary called Planet Earth II.

Given Snoop Dogg’s popularity, it’s not a surprise that various brands have partnered with the legendary rapper. He has a current partnership with Corona, whom Snoop Dogg paid at least $10 million to appear in commercials. Aside from Corona, Snoop Dogg also earned a lucrative deal when he endorsed food delivery service Menulog for $9.8 million. Other brands the rapper has worked with include Dunkin’ Donuts, The General, SodaStream and Tostitos, who teamed with Martha Stewart for a series of ads.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Snoop Dogg’s net worth in 2023?