Snoop Dogg isn't the one to play with as he hits Walmart with $50K lawsuit

Rap legends Snoop Dogg and Master P have taken legal action against retail giant Walmart and Post Consumer Brands, alleging that the companies conspired to hide their cereal product from customers, QZ reports. In a lawsuit filed in a Minnesota district court, the duo is seeking $50,000 in damages, accusing Walmart and Post of undermining their Black-owned cereal brand, Snoop Cereal.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday (Feb. 6), claims that Snoop Dogg and Master P's company, Broadus Foods, entered a partnership agreement with Post to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell Snoop Cereal. Despite an initial launch in Walmart stores last July, the lawsuit alleges that the cereal mysteriously disappeared from shelves within a few months, with boxes being kept hidden in stockrooms across 20 states.

According to the lawsuit, Walmart and Post engaged in deceptive practices by pretending to support the goals of Broadus Foods while covertly sabotaging the success of Snoop Cereal. The suit further alleges that Walmart raised the price of the cereal on its website to over $10 a box, making it less accessible to consumers.

While Snoop Dogg and Master P acknowledge the symbolic nature of the $50,000 lawsuit against companies with market caps in the billions, they view it as a necessary step to hold Walmart and Post accountable for their actions. The lawsuit accuses Walmart and Post of engaging in “diabolical” behavior that undermines the efforts of Black entrepreneurs.

In response to the lawsuit, a Walmart spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and cited various factors that could impact product sales, including consumer demand and pricing.

The legal battle between Snoop Dogg, Master P, Walmart, and Post highlights the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses in the corporate landscape and underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in business partnerships.