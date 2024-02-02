Florence Pugh recalled when her mom got high with Snoop Dogg at an Oscars party.

Florence Pugh recounted a time her mom got high with Snoop Dogg. She revealed it to her Dune: Part Two co-stars during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

A true story

Playing “True or False?” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked the Dune stars if Pugh's mom getting high with Snoop Dogg was true or false. All three said “true” before Pugh confirmed it herself.

“I took my parents to the Oscars when I got nominated for Little Women, and we went to the afterparties and my mom disappeared for an hour,” she recalled. “She came back and thought I was Snoop Dogg. And then I saw him recently at an Oppenheimer party, he was there, and I was like, ‘You got my mom high!' and he was like, ‘Where is she?'”

Snoop Dogg then wanted to get high with her again. He sent Pugh's mom a video of him asking where she was.

Coming up, Pugh will star in Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan. She joins the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgård. Austin Butler and Léa Seydoux also join the franchise in the upcoming sequel.

Florence Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress. She got her start starring in films like The Falling, The Commuter, and Outlaw King. She played real-life WWE star Paige in Fighting with My Family and has starred in Midsommar and Little Women.

While known for her dramatic work, Pugh has also starred in the MCU's Black Widow and will return in Thunderbolts. Some of her other recent credits include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, A Good Person, Oppenheimer, and The Boy and the Heron‘s English dub.